Press photographers to be honoured for capturing 2022's most memorable moments

The UK Picture Editors Guild Awards is set to recognise some of the most memorable snapshots of 2022, including a poignant image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Celebrating the crucial work of press photographers, the awards offer the public a chance to cast their votes for the title of Photo of the Year.

The selection of 20 compelling images, taken between January 1 and December 31, 2022, encapsulates unforgettable moments, ranging from jubilant sporting victories to intense international conflict.

This picture, by photographer James Glossop, shows Yorkshire farrier Garry Harland hot-shoeing a thoroughbred mare at his forge near Harrogate, North Yorkshire. PA

Notable nominees include a captivating image of football legend Lionel Messi triumphantly lifting the World Cup trophy and a haunting picture depicting the conflict in Ukraine.

The list also acknowledges an endearing photo of Prince Louis playfully covering his ears during a fly-past and a dramatic depiction of a Just Stop Oil protester during the UK's blistering 40ºC summer.

Among the contenders is an image of the late queen, captured at Balmoral on September 6, just before her meeting with then newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The UK Picture Editors Guild Awards paid tribute to the press photographers whose often-unsung work brings these moments to light.

“Photographers working on behalf of the press risk their lives in war zones and bring us the news as it breaks. Their work fills the pages of the newspapers daily and so often their work goes unrecognised,” a spokesman said.

Members of the public must register to vote before September 3.

The award winners will be announced on October 16.