BPPA Assignments 2023: A showcase of the best press photography on London's South Bank

Curated by industry veterans, the event exhibits the top 100 photographs from BPPA members

Marwa Hassan
May 23, 2023
The British Press Photographers’ Association has opened its annual exhibition, Assignments 2023 – The BPPA Exhibition, on London’s South Bank.

The event shows a curated selection of the top 100 photographs from BPPA members, providing an insight into the current state of press photography.

Five esteemed industry figures were selected as curators this year: photojournalist Phil Coburn, Talar Kalajian from Agence France-Presse, The Telegraph's Matthew Fearn, photojournalist Alan Crowhurst, and Freddie Sloan of Hello magazine.

They have put together a collection of images that capture stories from July 2021 to spring 2023, covering a wide range of subjects, from sports and entertainment to politics and protests, as well as portraits of royals, celebrities, and depictions of global events.

The BPPA, founded in the mid-1980s, says its mission is to uphold the highest ethical, technical, and creative standards within the industry, and that Assignments 2023 – The BPPA Exhibition reflects this continuing commitment.

The exhibition, which began on May 19, runs until Sunday.

Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:36 AM
