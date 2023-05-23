BPPA Assignments 2023: A showcase of the best press photography on London's South Bank

The British Press Photographers’ Association has opened its annual exhibition, Assignments 2023 – The BPPA Exhibition, on London’s South Bank.

The event shows a curated selection of the top 100 photographs from BPPA members, providing an insight into the current state of press photography.

Five esteemed industry figures were selected as curators this year: photojournalist Phil Coburn, Talar Kalajian from Agence France-Presse, The Telegraph's Matthew Fearn, photojournalist Alan Crowhurst, and Freddie Sloan of Hello magazine.

They have put together a collection of images that capture stories from July 2021 to spring 2023, covering a wide range of subjects, from sports and entertainment to politics and protests, as well as portraits of royals, celebrities, and depictions of global events.

The BPPA, founded in the mid-1980s, says its mission is to uphold the highest ethical, technical, and creative standards within the industry, and that Assignments 2023 – The BPPA Exhibition reflects this continuing commitment.

The exhibition, which began on May 19, runs until Sunday.