Afghan refugees face 'knock-back after knock-back' in UK housing search

Afghan refugees, who arrived in the UK seeking refuge two years ago, are struggling to secure stable housing.

A series of rejections in the private rental sector has left many frustrated and uncertain about their future.

Matt Simmons, founder of housing aid group Bridge to Unity and a former RAF veteran, says many Afghans receive “knock-back after knock-back” in their property search.

Bridge to Unity was established after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

READ MORE Afghan refugees waiting up to 82 weeks in UK hotels

Mr Simmons, 42, said: “Even arranging a viewing is a major hurdle,” revealing he sometimes makes up to 30 calls daily to inquire about available accommodation, only to arrange one or two viewings.

Recent data showed approximately 8,000 Afghans are still in hotels almost two years since arriving in the UK.

Updated figures are expected to be released this month.

The UK government had planned for the hotels to serve as so-called bridging accommodation, with the intention of evicting refugees by the end of this month.

Last week, the Local Government Association said in some parts of England, up to 20 per cent of Afghan refugees, having been evicted from hotels, had approached local councils with claims of homelessness.

Expand Autoplay A person gestures through a fence at the immigration processing centre in Manston, Kent in southern England. Reuters

Mr Simmons, having served three tours in Afghanistan, expressed concern over the anxiety among the Afghan community over the impending deadline.

“There’s a significant level of worry. They often wonder, 'Why are landlords being so unyielding?' It's challenging to provide them with comforting answers,” he said.

“We hadn’t really anticipated how tough it would be.”

He, along with a coalition of charities, had approached estate agents and landlords in search of housing solutions.

However, a general shortage in supply and a reluctance from landlords and agents have compounded the issue, he said.

Mr Simmons highlighted a shift in demeanour from landlords or agents when they learnt he was inquiring on behalf of an Afghan currently staying in a hotel.

A protest outside the Home Office demanding a safe passage to the UK for refugees fleeing Afghanistan. Getty Images

He said Afghans who previously helped the British during the conflict in Afghanistan were deserving of support in the UK.

The government has extended financial assistance but Mr Simmons suggests there was a need for more aid.

He highlighted a disparity in the speed of housing Afghans based on their English proficiency.

Those fluent in the language could integrate faster into the housing and job markets, while those with limited English skills struggled.

Ben Beadle, chief of the National Residential Landlords Association, denounced any forms of racial prejudice: “Refugees, like all renters, are battling a supply crisis in the rental market.”

The NRLA blamed “tax policies aimed at limiting the number of homes available for rent” and urged the government to re-evaluate these strategies. It cited stagnant housing benefit rates as another hurdle for Afghan people.

The government said it was committed to helping the refugees through the Find Your Own Accommodation scheme, which has been supplemented with £285 million.