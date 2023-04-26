Afghan refugees in the UK told to find their own homes

Thousands of Afghan refugees who were evacuated to the UK after Kabul fell to the Taliban have been told they will probably have to find their own accommodation.

About 8,000 Afghans living in hotels have received a letter from the Home Office to tell them they “may” receive only one choice of permanent accommodation, and they should accept it if an offer is made.

Sharareh Sarwari, 19, who was working as a journalist in Afghanistan before coming to the UK in October last year on a resettlement scheme, told Sky News she felt abandoned.

“I feel like a homeless woman because I'm young and I came alone. It's so hard for me, and I can't find a job. They don't have any plan for Afghan refugees."

The letter, which was shared by Sky News, explains that the current matching process, which makes a maximum of two offers of “appropriate” settled accommodation, will soon cease to exist.

“From May 2, 2023, the existing matching process will cease to exist. We will now implement a new matching process where households may receive only one allocation of appropriate settled accommodation from the Home Office, where this is available.

“If you do receive an allocated property, we recommend that you accept it. If you refuse, no further allocations of settled accommodation will be made and you will need to find your own accommodation.

“It is likely that most people will not receive an allocation through the new process, and we encourage you to find your own accommodation wherever possible.”

Refugees from Afghanistan arrive on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport in August 2021 in London. Getty Images

According to Sky News, the government ended the present scheme in frustration after evacuees turned down housing.

The letter has tips on how to find accommodation, including carrying out an affordability assessment, discussing possible areas with the council and searching in the areas agreed using websites such as Rightmove, Zoopla and OpenRent.

“Your new council may be able to help with costs like initial rent, deposits, furniture,” it adds.

Britain opened the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) at the beginning of 2022.

It prioritises those who assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, rule of law and vulnerable people, including women, girls and members of minority groups at risk.

The government plans to resettle more than 5,000 people in the first year and up to 20,000 over the coming years.

But the policy has been criticised by MPs for failing to prioritise the most vulnerable Afghans, including those who helped the UK, with a House of Commons committee report calling it a “betrayal of our allies”.

Many were left behind after Nato's withdrawal, forcing them to seek unsafe routes to reach British shores. Figures show the number of Afghan asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats has risen fivefold in the past year.