UAE ambassador to UK​ shares cycling adventure

The UAE’s ambassador to the UK has shared pictures of his bike rides in which he explores the English countryside.

Mansoor Abulhoul has previously spoken of his love of cycling, pledging to ride from the north of Scotland to Land's End over the course of his posting.

He has now shared images and video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of his latest trip, which stretched 130km through the south of England, including footage of a pony in the New Forest.

“Exploring the beauty of the UK and connecting with its people through cycling is one of my greatest passions and one of the most sustainable ways of travel,” he wrote in the post.

“Towards the end of my time in Portsmouth, I cycled through Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and the New Forest to discover the immersive scenery and the warmth of its people – and ponies!”

In 2021, Mr Abulhoul completed a 263km “cycling diplomacy” tour across Scotland to show his country's commitment to tackling climate change and reaching its net-zero targets.

The ambassador spent four days crossing Scotland's rugged terrain and met key climate stakeholders after attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The route took him from Dundee to the Highlands, where he stopped off at some of Scotland's most scenic locations, including the Cairngorms, Braemar Castle, Balmoral, and Inverness Castle.

He also visited his old school, Gordonstoun in Elgin, where he met teachers and pupils.