UAE's ambassador to UK​ takes on Scottish leg of 'cycling diplomacy' tour

The UAE's ambassador to the UK completed a 164-mile "cycling diplomacy" tour across Scotland to show his country's commitment to tackling climate change and reaching its net zero targets.

Mansoor Abulhoul spent four days traversing Scotland's rugged terrain and met key climate stakeholders after attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month.

The agreement, now known as the Glasgow Pact, made several key steps towards ensuring a carbon neutral future, with the UAE pledging $160 billion to accelerate its decarbonisation efforts and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Abulhoul, who describes himself as a keen cyclist, rode from Dundee to the Highlands and made stops at some of Scotland's most scenic locations, including Cairngorms, Braemer Castle, Balmoral, and Inverness Castle.

He also visited his old school, Gordonstoun in Elgin, where he met teachers and pupils as part of his trip.

The ambassador spent four days traversing the Scottish countryside. Photo: MOFAIC.

Mr Abulhoul also met representatives and pupils of several schools, including the Al Maktoum College of Higher Education in Dundee.

The college — which provides course on business, sustainability and leadership — is sponsored by former deputy ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid.

​He also visited Aberdeen where he met Brett Jackson, founder of a firm behind the Aberdeen-Abu Dhabi/UAE Gateway. He finished his journey by cycling from Stirling back to Glasgow.

Mr Abulhoul said: “As a keen cyclist, it was a pleasure to ride through some of the most beautiful countryside the world has to offer, including tackling the Lecht Pass, a road famed among cyclists for its steepness.

Mr Abulhoul met teachers and students at the Al Maktoum College of Higher Education in Dundee, Scotland. MOFAIC.

“My return to Tomintoul brought back fond memories of the time I spent in the Cairngorms as part of the Mountain Rescue service, while at Gordonstoun. I cherished the opportunity to meet with the Scottish people and hear their views on the pressing issues of climate change and sustainability.

“Scotland and the UAE enjoy common values and a shared ambition to act on the environmental challenges facing the planet.”