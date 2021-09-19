The UAE-funded college in Scottish city Dundee offering more than just a qualification

Al Maktoum College of Higher Education was founded in 2001 through the initiative of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance. Photo: Al Maktoum College of Higher Education

It is nearly 20 years since the Al Maktoum College of Higher Education opened its doors in Dundee, Scotland’s fourth largest city.

Offering teaching in subjects including Arabic, business, finance, management, Islamic and Middle Eastern studies, to thousands in the two decades that the college has been open.

But while it is proud of those achievements, the college was set up with the goal to be more than just a place that students came to in order to obtain a qualification.

Much of its funding comes from the Al Maktoum Foundation, with the college established on the initiative of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, the former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who died in March.

“We're not here just simply to offer educational programmes,” said Abi Abubaker, head of college and vice chancellor.

“It's what else we can do to make sure that the vision of our founder, our patron, [is] achieved. And that is to build links between communities, between people of different cultures.

“I’m proud to say that the college became very much involved in within the community and it's very widely recognised within the city of Dundee and beyond as a place where people come to discuss issues like cultural engagement, like interfaith issues.

“People want to know about Islam for example or the Middle East, this is the place to come to,” said Mr Abubaker.

He says the college has been instrumental in building links between the UAE and the UK, and between the cities of Dundee and Dubai.

Indeed, Dundee is the only UK sister city of Dubai.

Dr Abi Abubaker is the head of college and vice chancellor. Photo: Al Maktoum College of Higher Education

Mr Abubaker, who has been with college since its inception, said it had worked to build links with the local council, interfaith organisations and the Scottish government, while also establishing cultural programmes with institutions around the world.

It also co-teaches a highly regarded MSc in Islamic finance with the University of Dundee.

He says student numbers have tripled in the past five years, with people from more than 40 countries among those studying at the college in the past term.

This year will see the launch of the MPhil in The Middle East in a Global Context, in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin.

“Honestly, we have students from all walks of life. Young, old, Muslims, non-Muslims, of no religion at all. We promote diversity and we celebrate diversity. Actually, our tagline is Discover Diversity in Dundee.

“And really this is how we see ourselves,” Mr Abubaker said.

“A place that's open to all people, all walks of life, as long as they have a genuine interest in learning, in education, and that they share our views of a multicultural open, diverse, society.”

The college’s role and importance perhaps could not be highlighted better by a recent development, where it was granted funding to research refugee resettlement.

Dundee is the fourth largest city in Scotland and home to the Al Maktoum College of Higher Education. Alamy

This month will begin its project on financial inclusivity for Muslim refugees and entrepreneurs coming to settle in Scotland.

“This is a very interesting time for the college and its wider engagement with the local authorities, with the government, and being seen as an institution that may assist decision makers in areas of competence for us here at the college,” Mr Abubaker said.

While the initial funding application was based on a project for Syrian refugees, the expected rise in Afghan asylum seekers means the project could not have been more timely, he added.

Moving forward, the college wants to continue to expand and grow.

Mr Abubaker says there was a clear vision to become a university college within 10 years, and eventually be able to apply for degree awarding powers.

“It's a big ambition, it's a big plan. But we can see it happen. We have started to build the building blocks that will get us to that end.

“It is very feasible that we may get there even sooner than we're hoping, if all our plans come to fruition.”

Mr Abubaker has lived in Scotland for four decades, and joined the college initially as a volunteer.

He says he is most proud of seeing how far it has grown.

“The sense of establishing something from scratch, the sense that you are building a legacy. This is absolutely priceless to see where we were, how we started, the various stages that we progressed through and the challenges that we faced, to where we are now.

“And indeed, then you think ‘OK, now we have a very interesting vision for the future,’ and you can actually see that vision starting to become realised,” Mr Abubaker said.

“There isn't anything for me as satisfying as that, the knowledge that you will be leaving behind a legacy that future generations will benefit from, that hopefully you provided a space for people to study and prosper and develop themselves, and something that the community could be proud of as well.

“So that, for me, is the main reflection that I have over the last 20 years.”

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago: Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones "fell like rain", reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. -2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

