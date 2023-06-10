UAE and UK announce alumni programme in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

A new programme to promote the success of Emirati alumni who studied at UK institutions by building networking opportunities was announced on Friday.

The UAE UK Alumni Jubilee Programme will be funded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen died last September, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

The programme will aim to bring together alumni in business and industry and policy makers to help with network building and will hold an annual award event.

Read More Sultan of Oman gave Queen Elizabeth II a gold model of the coronation coach

The UAE's ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, announced on Twitter that he had signed an agreement with the British Council to create the UAE UK Alumni Jubilee Programme.

He published images on social media showing him signing the agreement alongside Scott McDonald, the chief executive of the British Council.

“Today, @UAEEmbassyUK signed an MoU [memorandum of understanding] with the @BritishCouncil to form the 'UAE UK Alumni Jubilee Programme',” he tweeted.

“To be funded as a personal gesture from @HHShkMohd in memory of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it recognises the contribution of UK education through Emirati UK alumni.

2/4 To be funded as a personal gesture from @HHShkMohd in memory of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it recognises the contribution of UK education through Emirati UK alumni. pic.twitter.com/gZvxEDrKta — Ambassador Mansoor Abulhoul (@MansoorAbulhoul) June 9, 2023

“The landscape of our alumni is vast from the sciences to the arts and everything in between. Our alumni are role models for the next generation and include the likes of astronaut @Astro_Alneyadi.

“Career success often comes from academic achievement enhanced by professional networks. As a graduate of @UniversityLeeds, I’ll be first in line to sign up!”

He singled out the success of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who studied at the University of Brighton and received a bachelor's of science in electronics and communications engineering in 2004. Dr Al Neyadi is currently on a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

It is hoped the initiative will further strengthen ties between the UK and UAE.

Mr McDonald said he was honoured to sign the agreement.

“I was honoured to sign an agreement today with His Excellency, @MansoorAbulhoul, Ambassador of the UAE to the UK, to support a world class alumni programme for Emirati students who have studied in the UK, further strengthening ties between our nations,” he tweeted.