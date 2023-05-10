Sultan of Oman gave Queen Elizabeth II a gold model of the coronation coach

A miniature model of the British royal family's coronation coach, created as a gift for the late Queen Elizabeth II by her close friend Sultan Qaboos bin Said, will become part of King Charles III's private collection.

The real coach was seen by millions on Saturday when it was used by King Charles in his coronation.

But in 2012, to mark the queen's diamond jubilee, the late Sultan of Oman commissioned a bespoke model of the coach as a gift.

He wanted to present her with something that related to her life: specifically, to the most precious and historic moment in her life when she rode the coronation coach to ascend the British throne as queen.

Hermitage Bespoke was responsible with designing the gift, which took a year and a half to build.

It features silver gold, lapis lazuli and precious stones, and was hand crafted and meticulously carved by master artists and jewellers.

“The British royal family is the pinnacle of royalty in Europe," Rachele Benvenuti, executive director of Hermitage Bespoke, said.

Queen Elizabeth II in Oman with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, in 2010. Getty Images

"The gold state coach once again featured in a key historic event, making it an even more iconic object.

“At Hermitage, we are proud of the work done on the model: it is a bespoke object that will be handed down for generations."

A scale model of the gold state coach, given as a gift to Queen Elizabeth II by Sultan Qaboos bin Said for the queen's diamond jubilee in 2012. Photo: Hermitage Bespoke

For more than a year, Hermitage Bespoke master craftsmen reproduced every single detail of the coach from more than 1,000 photos of the carriage taken by the team at the Royal Mews in London to create an exact replica.

Now, the model, which weighs 25kg and is 80cm long and 40cm tall, will be part of the sovereign’s private collection.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the gold state coach. Getty Images

It is not the first time Hermitage Bespoke has been approached to create gifts for the royal family.

On the occasion of a visit by the late queen to Oman, the Sultan gave her a Fabergé-style egg composed of lapis lazuli, gold and diamonds, which, through a complex system of internal mechanisms, opens to reveal a horse.

The firm said the piece was "a profound symbology that reveals the great attention paid by the Sultan to one of the queen's greatest passions, horses."

For the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Hermitage Bespoke was commissioned to create a precious music box.

Several of Hermitage's creations have been exhibited in the Harrods VIP room and at the National Museum of Oman.

“For decades, Hermitage has had the privilege of serving royals and nobles from East Asia to the Middle East, from India to Europe and North Africa," Ms Benvenuti said.

"We are proud and honoured to be serving an admirable set of clients, which speaks for our outstanding and unparalleled capability in the bespoke industry.”