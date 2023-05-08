Big Help Out: King's call for volunteers inspires army of people to help communities

Away from London, thousands of volunteers in Britain on Monday took part in community events to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The king had requested the nation take part in a mass volunteering drive on Monday as a finale to a weekend of events to celebrate his coronation.

After the pomp and ceremony of Saturday's service and the concert and street party fun of Sunday, people had been urged to join in the Big Help Out — and they did not disappoint.

In the north of England, events included restoring historic venues, helping to decorate riding stables for children with disabilities, picking up litter and creating green spaces.

Despite torrential rain in West Yorkshire, dozens of people from the community of Shelf, near Halifax, came together to help build a memorial garden in a cemetery containing Commonwealth War graves.

About 40 people responded to an appeal for help at Bethel Chapel. Wearing raincoats and boots, they worked tirelessly to remove weeds, trim holly bushes, create gravel borders and install a special coronation bench.

Volunteers helped to create a memorial garden at a cemetery containing Commonwealth Graves at Bethel Chapel in Shelf, Halifax. #BigHelpOut #Coronation pic.twitter.com/AegLxPSkbY — Nicky Harley (@nickyharley) May 8, 2023

The bench was placed next to a tree planted in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee last year.

“We were so pleased people signed up to the Big Help Out and came today,” Bethel Chapel secretary Margaret Firth told The National.

“We wanted to do something for the coronation and instead of having a street party we wanted to do something different that would be remembered. When we saw the king’s call for volunteers and knowing his love of green spaces, we thought he would approve of us creating a memorial garden in the cemetery grounds.

“Everyone has worked so hard and we put the final piece in place — a coronation bench dedicated to the king. Due to everyone’s hard work we now have a special place of peaceful reflection for people to use.”

In Leeds, West Yorkshire, volunteers were urged to help with the restoration of the historic Guiseley Theatre.

The 156-year-old building received a facelift thanks to the volunteers. The decor was returned to a Victorian style and the lamps were polished.

It put a smile on managing director Jacob Phillip’s face.

“The building looked like a village hall and was tired and needed an injection of energy,” he told The National.

“We are in the middle of a push for volunteers and this seemed an ideal opportunity to ask for help.”

Electrician David Whittaker had walked past the venue on Saturday, seen Mr Phillip taking on the decorating challenge alone and decided he wanted to come and help.

“I wanted to support the theatre, it’s important for the community,” he said.

“When I saw Jacob working on his own I couldn’t not come and help. We’ve had an enjoyable day. It’s looking really good.”

Volunteers take part in the Big Help Out to help rejuvenate Guiseley Theatre in Leeds. Nicky Harley / The National

Meanwhile in London, Prince William took part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre as part of the volunteer programme.

Even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty took part, chopping parsnips and strawberries in the kitchen of a lunch club in Hertfordshire to serve dinner for elderly residents.