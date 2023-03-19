Royal family marks first Mother's Day without Queen Elizabeth II by sharing an old photo

The royal family marked the first Mother’s Day without Queen Elizabeth II by sharing a picture of the late monarch with the king when he was a baby.

The image of the queen with King Charles III was posted on the royal family’s social media accounts on Sunday alongside a picture of Queen Consort Camilla with her own mother.

The royal family posted two photos to celebrate motherhood on Mother's Day. Photo: The royal family / Twitter

They were accompanied with the caption: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

It is the family’s first Mother’s Day since the death of the queen on September 8, aged 96.

Camilla’s mother Rosalind Shand died in 1994, aged 72.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, also shared images of herself with her children on her social media accounts to mark the special day.

In one of the portraits she is pictured with her three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, sitting on the branches of a tree.

Kate, Princess of Wales, with her three children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photo: The Prince and Princess of Wales / Twitter

In another, she can be seen lovingly holding Prince Louis, who established a fan base of his own at last summer’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations when he was pictured sticking out his tongue and blowing raspberries.

The caption read: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours.”

The duchess is herself a keen and accomplished amateur photographer, who in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society, which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

She regularly releases images of her children to mark important occasions like birthdays and other major milestones. Last year, Prince Louis was snapped smiling on his bike.