Russia claims it shot down drone near Moscow

Russia has claimed its air defences shot down a drone south-west of Moscow on Monday, amid a wave of attacks in the capital.

The incident, less than 200km from Moscow in the Kaluga region, "affected neither people nor infrastructure", regional governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

He said the drone was shot down by an anti-aircraft defence system in the Ferzikovsky district overnight.

It was not clear who launched the drones and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks in Russia or in Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

The latest incursion came after a string of Russian strikes against Ukraine at the weekend, in which a blood transfusion centre was bombed, killing at least six people, while Kyiv in turn hit bridges in occupied territories.

A "guided air bomb" hit the medical complex in Kupiansk, a railway hub in the Kharkiv region, less than 16km from the front on Saturday night, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called the attack a "war crime".

An unconfirmed number of casualties were reported, he added, in an area recently liberated by Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine said its air defence destroyed 30 of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight into Sunday, the Air Force said on its Telegram messaging channel.

It also said Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not disclose any further information.

Russia’s air defences were also at work on Sunday, as Ukraine targeted two bridges in occupied territory.

"The enemy launched a missile attack near the Chongar bridge" that connects southern Ukraine to the annexed Crimean peninsula, Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

"One hit, some missiles were shot down," Mr Aksyonov said, adding that repair work was under way.

A view of the damaged skyscraper in Moscow's business district after a reported drone attack last week. AP

A separate attack on a bridge near Genichesk in southern Kherson wounded a civilian and damaged a gas pipeline, cutting supplies for about 20,000 residents, according to a Moscow-installed official.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drone attacks have increased on Russian territory and occupied areas, often targeting Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

On Thursday Russia said it had downed seven drones in the region, which did not result in any reported casualties but damaged an office building in the main business district, which was targeted twice in a space of a few days.

And on Sunday Russia claimed to have shot down another drone targeting Moscow.

Meanwhile, an unusual sighting of a Russian military jet in North Korea is stoking concern that Kim Jong-un is selling Vladimir Putin weapons as ties strengthen between the states.

Tracking data from FlightRadar24 shows the Russian Air Force Ilyushin IL-62M flying directly from Moscow to Pyongyang on July 31 and returning on August 2.

Satellite imagery showed the aircraft at Pyongyang’s international airport for about 36 hours, according to NK News, a Seoul-based provider of news on North Korea that also tracks flight activity.

The flight was the first by this type of Russian military VIP plane to North Korea since mid-2019, when Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin travelled to Pyongyang, NK News said.

Pyongyang closed its borders in early 2020 due to the pandemic, choking its economy.

The journey by the Russian Air Force jet came only days after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to Pyongyang on a similar jet to attend a military parade hosted by Mr Kim, who also gave him a tour of a weapons exhibition. It “appears related to following up on Shoigu’s delegation visit and possibly agreements made with Kim”, NK News said, adding that analysts “speculated that the two could have made weapons deals”.

“We’ve seen in the past Russia looking to try to obtain munitions from countries like North Korea,” Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder said.

“It highlights the dire straits that Russia finds itself in, when it comes to resupplying and refreshing its munitions capabilities.”