At least four killed in missile attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown

A 10-year-old girl and her mother were among at least four people killed in a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, the industrial hometown of Volodymyr Zelenskyy known as the steel heart of Ukraine.

A video shared by the Ukrainian President showed smoke billowing from a gaping hole in a nine-storey residential tower.

The footage also showed another four-storey building, part of a university, which had almost been levelled.

"This terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people," said Mr Zelenskyy on the Telegram app. He grew up in the city, which had a pre-war population of more than 600,000.

"Tragic news. Four people have already died in Kryvyi Rih," Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messenger app. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said they included a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother.

READ MORE Blinken says Ukraine has taken back half of territory seized by Russia

More than 200 rescuers were trying to save people trapped under the rubble. Mr Vilkul said there could be as many as eight.

Emergency services said at least 43 people had been wounded. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the attack appeared to have been carried out with ballistic missiles.

Kherson, now a frontline city in southern Ukraine after being liberated from Russian forces in November, was struck at least twice in Russian rocket attacks.

In one incident, a 60-year-old utility worker and wounded four others as they were out on the street doing their jobs, the regional military administration said.

A 65-year-old man driving his car was badly wounded in the second strike and died as an acquaintance tried to rush him to hospital, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Donetsk region said two people were killed and four injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk city, the regional capital.

A fire at the nine-storey residential building partially destroyed by a Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih. AFP

In a statement, Denis Pushilin said Ukrainian shells had hit a civilian bus. He also published pictures of a burnt-out bus on Telegram.

The city of Donetskhas been under Russian control since 2014 but Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions on its outskirts and the regional capital regularly comes under artillery fire.

Peace talks

The Kremlin on Monday said it needed to find out the purpose of talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Saudi pan-Arab Asharq Al Awsat newspaper reported that invitations had been sent to at least 30 countries expected to participate in the summit, at which a peace plan will be discussed.

These include Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries but Russia will be excluded, the newspaper said.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to understand the aims of the planned talks and what would be discussed.

The negotiations will be held on August 5 and 6 to complement the Ukraine Peace Summit that was held in the Danish capital of Copenhagen last month.

“The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains 10 fundamental points, the implementation of which will not only ensure peace for Ukraine but also create mechanisms to counter future conflicts in the world,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office in Kyiv.

Mr Yermak confirmed the talks would be held in Saudi Arabia, without naming the precise location.

He added: “We are deeply convinced that the Ukrainian peace plan should be taken as a basis because the war is taking place on our land."