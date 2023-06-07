Flood waters rise after Kakhovka dam destroyed in 'largest man-made disaster for decades'

Waters from the breach of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine will rise further on Wednesday, authorities have warned, as wrangling continues over who was responsible.

The Moscow-controlled dam on the Dnipro river crumbled in the early hours of Tuesday, unleashing a torrent that flooded part of the front line in the Kherson region, forcing thousands of villagers to flee.

Residents sloshed through knee-deep water in their inundated homes as videos posted on social media showed rescue workers carrying people to safety and an aerial video of water filling the streets of Russian-controlled city of Kakhovka on the eastern side of the river.

At least seven people are missing, said Russia's Tass news agency, citing the Moscow-installed mayor of the city.

About 22,000 people live in places at risk of flooding in Russian-controlled areas, while 16,000 are in the most critical zone in Ukrainian-held territory, according to official tallies.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said water levels were expected to rise by another metre over the next 20 hours.

“The intensity of floods is slightly decreasing. However, due to the significant destruction of the dam, the water will keep coming,” he said.

On Wednesday, the daily intelligence update by the UK’s Ministry of Defence said water levels in the reservoir were at “record high” before the breach.

Tetiana holds her pets as she stands inside her flooded house after Kakhovka dam was blown up in Ukraine.

It warned the structure “is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding”.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said any intentional attack on the Kakhovka dam would represent “the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and would demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression”.

Ukrainian MP for Odessa Oleksiy Goncharenko, speaking from Kherson, said only Russia could have been responsible.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday: “They controlled the dam to the last moment and it’s impossible to destroy this dam from outside. So it was done from inside and only Russians can do this.

“We have several theories. The most probable is that they were afraid that the dam could be used by Ukrainian forces in our counteroffensive because it is the only bridge from the right bank of the Dnipro river to the left bank, which could possibly be used.

“And also that is completely in the Russian playbook of war. They attacked the power grid in Ukraine for months, trying to freeze people, and that’s a new step in what they were already doing.”

Russian officials have issued various explanations, including Ukrainian sabotage, shelling and spontaneous collapse.

Analysts have said it was not immediately clear how either side would benefit from the damage to the dam, since both Russian-controlled and Ukrainian-held territory is at risk.

But some have pointed out that there are reasons why Russia would have done it, including the country’s history of attacking dams.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it had no access to independent information to verify how the catastrophe had occurred.

“But one thing is clear: this is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of detonating an “environmental bomb of mass destruction”, saying authorities expected up to 80 settlements to be flooded and urging the world to “react”.

“This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people's lives and the environment,” he said.

But the explosion will “not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories”, he added.

The structure supplies water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Government and UN officials have warned of a human and ecological disaster, the repercussions of which will take days to assess and far longer to recover from.

The dam break, which both sides long feared, added a new dimension to Russia’s war, now in its 16th month. Ukrainian forces were widely seen to be moving forward with a long-anticipated counter-offensive in patches along more than 1,000km of front line in the east and south.

