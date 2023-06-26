Borrell: Wagner crisis shows Ukraine war has weakened Russian power

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the war in Ukraine had weakened Russian power, as Moscow sought to restore calm after an aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenaries at the weekend.

Mr Borrell, who arrived at a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers in Luxembourg, seemed to compare the group to a “monster”.

“What happened this weekend showed that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system,” he said.

“It's not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of political instability.”

Mr Borrell said it was more important than ever that the EU continue to support Ukraine.

Read More Russian Defence Minister inspects troops after Wagner crisis

“The monster that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin created in Bakhmut [ …] is acting against its creator,” he added.

Bakhmut is a city in Ukraine's Donbas region that was captured by Wagner forces after a gruelling battle and handed over to Russian troops last month.

Many European leaders have attempted to distance themselves from the events and adopted a “wait and see approach”.

“I want to emphasise that this is an event that is a Russian internal event and we are solely observing what is happening,” said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Ms Valtonen said that it was too early to draw conclusions on the impact of the mutiny on Russian politics and on the war in Ukraine.

“It’s still early to tell where this will lead to but of course it’s pretty obvious that the events of the weekend will have a continued effect on how Putin is seen internally but also on how Russia is seen to the outside,” she told reporters.

European foreign ministers are also expected to approve a boost of 3.5 billion euros ($3.81 billion) to a military aid fund used to bankroll weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

The ministers are expected to raise the financial ceiling on the European Peace Facility – a fund that has already allocated about 5.6 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in military aid for Ukraine.

However, Hungary continues to block the allocation of another 500 million-euro ($545 million) tranche of the fund for Ukraine, according to officials.

Budapest has said it will not lift its block until Kyiv removes Hungarian bank OTP from a list of companies it deems “international sponsors” of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The fund, established in 2021, was conceived for the EU to help developing countries buy military equipment. But the union quickly decided to use it also to get weapons to Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February last year.

European foreign ministers are also expected to adopt a ninth package of sanctions related to human rights violations in Iran linked to its crackdown against a protest movement.