Summer getaway starts: UK families face traffic jams, delays and bad weather

Families embarking on getaways are facing traffic jams and delays as schools close for the summer holidays.

An estimated 12.6 million car journeys for day trips or holidays are expected between Friday and Monday, according to the RAC.

However, travellers are being urged to brace for disruption, as downpours are forecast to begin on Saturday, with a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday, the Met Office said.

A crash forced the closure of one of the Dartford Crossing's two tunnels, which are used for northbound traffic, causing five kilometres of congestion.

Rail passengers will face their share of disruption as well, as strikes are due on Saturday. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), including station staff and train managers, will strike again in a long-standing dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

UK ports and airports prepare for summer surge

Travel trade organisation ABTA has reported that more than two million UK holidaymakers will travel overseas this weekend.

The Port of Dover expects more than 6,000 cars to arrive on Friday and a further 7,500 on Saturday.

However, it has warned that it may take departing passengers up to 90 minutes to pass through border controls due to enhanced post-Brexit passport checks by French border officials, Police Aux Frontieres, which have notably increased processing times.

UK airports will handle millions of passengers as schools break for summer. Reuters

Ferry operator DFDS is operating additional sailings to meet demand this weekend.

Karen Baurdoux, customer performance manager for DFDS, reassured customers that in the case of delays, “we will get you on the next available sailing when you then arrive at check-in”.

She also urged passengers not to arrive more than three hours before their scheduled sailing time to help reduce congestion.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Heathrow and Gatwick airports over the coming days.

Manchester Airport is preparing for 200,000 departures, and Bristol expects 71,000.

Despite Scottish schools being well into their summer break, there is still significant activity expected at Scottish airports, with more than 100,000 departures from Glasgow alone.

Spain is the top holiday destination for UK families, with a particular focus on the Costa del Sol and the Balearic and Canary Islands. However, ABTA has noted strong demand for Bulgaria, Portugal, Turkey, Morocco and Greece.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA chief executive, encouraged people to enjoy their holidays responsibly.

He noted that many families “will be taking their first overseas summer holiday since the pandemic, returning to much-loved destinations and will have a fantastic experience in store”.

He encouraged people to take sensible precautions in areas with exceptionally high temperatures, and to be mindful of safety when in the water and on balconies.

UK braces for rain and thunderstorms amid summer getaways. Getty Images

Weather woes: UK staycationers likely to face rain and thunderstorms

While travellers may be dealing with delays and congestion, they also have to contend with an unsettled UK weather forecast.

Friday is expected to produce a mix of sunshine and showers, with showers more frequent in northern regions.

Rain is expected to move across some western and north-western areas later, accompanied by brisk winds.

A band of cloud and rain will move eastward on Friday night, becoming locally heavy over western hills.

Saturday will be mostly dry and bright for northern Scotland, while the rest of the country can expect a cloudy, wet, and blustery day. Rain will be heavy and persistent in places, especially over high ground in the west.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Sunday and Monday, with further showers or longer spells of rain that could be heavy at times. Tuesday is expected to be a drier day, but the odd heavy shower is still possible.

As UK weather dampens the summer spirit, much of Europe will continue to bask in high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, ensuring UK holidaymakers have plenty of warmth to look forward to upon reaching their destinations.