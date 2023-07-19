White-tailed eagle hatches in England for first time since 1780s

A white-tailed eagle has hatched in England for the first time in more than 240 years as part of an ambitious programme to bring the bird of prey back to the country.

Two birds, relocated from different parts of Scotland, reared the male chick this summer.

Human action killed off white-tailed eaglesand the last time a breeding pair was recorded in southern England was in 1780.

In 2019, Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation began a reintroduction programme.

“It is really hard to put into words just what an incredible moment this is for the return of these iconic birds to England,” said Steve Egerton-Read a project manager at Forestry England.

“It is evidence of just how well the eagles are starting to fit back into this landscape and how, with a little help, nature can begin to return and thrive.”

The location of the nest, on private land with no public access, is not being disclosed to protect the birds and to prevent any disturbance to them or the landowner.

White-tailed eagles are Britain’s largest birds of prey with a wingspan of up to 2.5 metres and were once widespread across England.

The parent birds are one of three pairs that have become established in southern England. Forestry England

“This is a very special moment for everyone who has worked on, supported and followed this ground-breaking project,” said Roy Dennis, founder of the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation.

“Restoring a breeding population in southern England, where the species was once widespread, has been our ultimate goal.

“Many thought it was impossible but we knew food for eagles – fresh and salt water fish, cuttlefish, rabbits, hares and wild birds – was plentiful.”

The chick was ringed and fitted with a satellite tag to allow the team to track the its progress.

The parent birds are one of three pairs that have become established in southern England, and the first to breed.

Mr Egerton-Read said: “We are thrilled that this moment has happened and at such an early stage in the project.

“At only three years old, it is remarkable that the pair have successfully bred, with most white-tailed eagles not attempting to do so until they are at least four or five.

“This pair’s ability to breed and fledge their chick at this early age is extremely encouraging.”

So far, 25 white-tailed eagles have been released by the reintroduction project with 16 surviving.

A further release of young white-tailed eagles is planned for this summer from the project team’s base on the Isle of Wight.

The reintroduction of white-tailed eagles is conducted under licence from Natural England, the Government’s wildlife licensing authority.