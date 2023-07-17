Nuclear UK launches net zero drive at 'forefront of global innovation'

Car park-sized nuclear reactors could power up to a quarter of the UK's energy needs following an overhaul of the sector, spearheaded by the launch of Great British Nuclear.

Britain’s net-zero secretary Grant Shapps is unveiling the government’s ambitious plan to drive a rapid expansion of nuclear power and take the country to the “forefront of global innovation” on Tuesday.

Mr Shapps will lay out the role of GBN in the expansion of energy plants as the body invites companies to participate in a competition for funding to develop and install small modular reactor, or SMR, technology.

The advanced nuclear reactors have a power capacity of up to 300MWe per unit – about one third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors.

Unlike conventional reactors that are built on site, SMRs are more compact and can be made in factories. Thus, expansion of the technology could transform how power stations are built by making construction faster and less expensive.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the contest “could result in billions of pounds of public and private sector investment” in SMRs.

“The launch of GBN marks a new era for nuclear deployment in the UK,” said Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association.

“[It's] helping drive a programme of construction at pace and at scale to strengthen our energy security, create good jobs across the country and advance our net-zero future by providing up to 25 per cent of our future power needs.”

The government hopes growth in the nuclear industry will boost the economy by billions of pounds.

The plans are part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak administration’s aim to reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“Britain has a rich history as a pioneer of nuclear power, having launched the era of civil nuclear power – and I’m proud to be turbocharging its revival and placing our country once again at the forefront of global innovation,” Mr Shapps said.

“By rapidly boosting our home-grown supply of nuclear and other clean, reliable, and abundant energy, we will drive down bills for British homes and make sure the UK is never held to energy ransom by tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.

“Today, as we open Great British Nuclear and the competition to develop cutting-edge small modular reactor technology, which could result in billions of pounds of public and private sector investment, we are seeing the first brushstrokes of our nuclear power renaissance to power up Britain and grow our economy for decades to come.”

The UK aims to provide up to a quarter of the country’s electricity from home-grown nuclear energy by 2050.