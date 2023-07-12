Cleverly visits Indonesia to build ties with Asean nations

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is undertaking a two-day visit to Indonesia to hold talks with the Asean bloc of South-East Asian countries.

Mr Cleverly's visit is the UK's latest attempt to forge strong ties in the region.

“The security and economies of the UK and South-East Asia are more closely linked than ever before," he said.

“That is why we are growing our long-term ties with dynamic, fast-growing markets across this region and showing our support for a strong, unified Asean, which is vital for the prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific.”

Asean’s headquarters is in Jakarta and Indonesia is one of 10 members, along with Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The UK has made the Indo-Pacific region a foreign policy priority amid concerns about the increasingly assertive global role played by China.

Mr Cleverly will use his trip to highlight co-operation with Asean on issues including engaging with navies across the region to provide maritime security training to secure vital shipping lanes.

The UK is also pushing for closer links with Asean by seeking access to the group’s meetings of defence ministers with other Pacific powers including China, the US and Russia.

Mr Cleverly will also announce up to £25 million ($32 million) in funding to support Asean nations’ economic growth and reduce poverty.