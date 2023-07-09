Airlines told to give 'realistic' travel times to help cut emissions

Airlines should be forced to issue “realistic travelling times” for domestic flights, a public transport lobby group has said in a call for greener travel.

The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) said the rule should be introduced as part of its Fewer Flights Charter, which aims to reduce aviation’s carbon emissions.

Airline schedules do not include time spent at airports before and after flights, which can add a significant proportion to the duration of domestic trips.

For example, easyJet advertises flights between Birmingham and Edinburgh taking one hour and 10 minutes.

Most passengers undertaking such a journey will spend at least the same amount of time at airports.

The UK-based advocacy group’s charter states: “Require airlines to give passengers realistic travelling times for domestic flights.”

The group also wants airlines to offer free train tickets to people who book international flights, to encourage them to travel to the airport by rail instead of car.

It called for the government to reverse the recent 50 per cent cut in Air Passenger Duty for domestic flights, and to introduce a target for reducing the number of such trips.

The UK’s aviation sector has pledged to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

An increase in the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plays a key role in the drive to meet the target, while the development of zero-emission hydrogen-powered planes is also being promoted.

Norman Baker, CBT director of external affairs and former Lib Dem transport minister, said: “The government’s strategy for achieving net-zero aviation relies on technological advancements which are decades away, when we need to cut carbon emissions now.

“The only way to do that is for fewer flights to operate. Our 10-point charter offers a way to immediately reduce the aviation sector’s impact on the climate whilst simultaneously boosting the rail market.”

An airline source said many parts of the UK require domestic flights for business travel and essential connectivity, adding that such trips often involve crossing water, with no rail alternative.