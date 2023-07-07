Global shipping agrees to 2050 net-zero deadline

A net-zero commitment has emerged from the international maritime industry as nations agreed to reduce greenhouse gases to the target around the year 2050.

A summit of the UN's International Maritime Organisation in London concluded on Friday by adopting the new guidelines negotiated in committee across the week.

Previously, the shipping industry and associated activity such as shipbuilding and maritime-related finance had set a goal of halving emissions by 2050.

The adopted document set goals of declines of at least 20 per cent, striving for 30 per cent, by 2030 and “by at least 70 per cent, striving for 80 per cent, by 2040", compared with the 2008 baseline.

Read more IMO looks for 2050 net zero deal

Shipping emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation, which is aiming for net zero by 2050.

Climate-vulnerable nations – particularly islands in the Pacific – and richer countries had faced stiff resistance from big exporters such as China.

The vast majority of the world's 100,000 cargo ships – which carry 90 per cent of the world's goods – are powered by diesel. A new reporting regime on fuel use by the biggest ships has been adopted.

Shipping is responsible for about 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN, but the trendlines have been improving.

The report called on the industry to hit peak GHG emissions from international shipping as soon as possible and to reach net-zero GHG emissions by or around 2050, taking into account different national circumstances.

It also called for efforts towards phasing out greenhouse gas emissions in line with the long-term 1.5ºC temperature goal set out in Article 2 of the Paris Agreement.

An IMO study in 2014 estimated that greenhouse gas missions from international shipping in 2012 accounted for about 2.2 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions but warned that these would grow by between 50 per cent and 250 per cent by 2050.

A later study in 2020 estimated that emissions from shipping in 2018 accounted for 2.89 per cent of global anthropogenic GHG emissions and that such emissions could represent between 90 per cent and 130 per cent of 2008 emissions by 2050.

The opening session was address by the head of the UN climate change committee, Simon Stiell, who urged shipping to use the meeting as a platform to politically engage with work in the lead up to Cop28, which opens in the UAE in November.

“This year’s global stock-take – a process under which countries assess the progress towards the Paris Agreement and how we take the steps to adjust and better meet those commitments, needs engagement from all,” he said.

“Therefore, I encourage the IMO’s strong participation in the political phase of the first global stock-take.”

After the conclusion, Vanatu's representative to the UN meeting repeated a demand by developing nations for a tax on ships to incentivise change and compensate for the effects of climate change.

“A greenhouse gas levy, starting at $100 per tonne, is the only way to keep it there,” said Ralph Regenvanu.

“Ultimately, it’s not the targets but the incentives we put in place to meet them. So, we in the Pacific are going to keep up a strong fight for a levy that gets us to zero emissions by 2050.”

Carlos Fuller, permanent representative of Belize to the UN, gave the outcome the benefit of the doubt.

“We fought tooth and nail for these numbers – they aren’t perfect, but they give us a shot at staying within 1.5°C. And that’s what we came here to do,” he said.

“We’ll keep striving for an equitable 1.5°C transition by this sector.”

Observers at the London meeting decried the outcome as falling short. Johannah Christensen, of the Global Maritime Forum, said the IMO must move urgently as a next step to adopt a policy of introducing a global shipping levy, not least to make it attractive for the industry to invest in zero-emission fuels and vessels.

Cargo ships lined up outside the Port of Los Angeles. Maritime nations are finalising a plan to slash emissions from the shipping industry. AP

“The level of ambition agreed is far short of what is needed to be sure of keeping global heating below 1.5C,” said John Maggs, president of the environmental Clean Shipping Coalition.