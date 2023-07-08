Nearly 700 migrants arrive in UK on busiest day of year for Channel crisis

Nearly 700 migrants arrived in the UK on Friday, making it the busiest day in the Channel so far this year, government figures show.

The surge deals a blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts bring the crisis under control and comes weeks after he claimed his measures to curb illegal crossings were “starting to work”.

Warmer weather has caused an uptick in people illegally crossing the busy shipping lanes from France’s northern coast, the figures from the Home Office released on Saturday show.

At least 686 migrants in 13 boats made the perilous voyage on Friday.

This passed 2023’s previous high of 549 recorded on Sunday June 11.

The latest influx means the number of crossings since the start of the year now stands at a provisional total of 12,119, compared with about 13,000 at the same point last year.

The number who made the crossing in 2022 reached a record 45,755.

The Prime Minister has made tackling the migration crisis one of his five key priorities.

But his plan is proving to be a difficult one.

His administration’s efforts to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda while their claims are being processed has hit several roadblocks.

Court of Appeal judges last week overturned a High Court ruling that previously said the east African nation could be considered a “safe third country”. They said sending migrants to Rwanda would be unlawful.

The government has lodged a bid to take its legal battle to the UK’s most senior judges at the Supreme Court.

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats’ home affairs spokesman, said: “It is clear that the government’s approach to tackling the small boats crisis in our channel is simply not working.

“Instead of spouting spiteful rhetoric, Suella Braverman and the Home Office she fails to run should tackle the huge asylum seeker backlog immediately.

“This Government has turned a blind eye to the crisis in the Channel. Their immoral and ineffective small boats Bill will make no difference whatsoever.”