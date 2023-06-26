Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin: I was not trying to overthrow Putin

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that he did not want to overthrow President Vladimir Putin's government, following his aborted mutiny in Russia.

He instead intended to register a protest against Russia's ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine, he said.

Mr Prigozhin explained the reasoning behind launching the Wagner Group's march on Moscow in an 11-minute audio message posted on the Telegram messaging app.

“We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Mr Prigozhin said in the Telegram message.

“Our march showed many things we discussed earlier: the serious problems with security in the country.

“In Russian towns, civilians met us with Russian flags and the symbols of Wagner … They were all happy when we passed through.”

On Saturday, Wagner mercenaries, under Mr Prigozhin's direction, seized control of a military facility in southern Russia and began to advance on Moscow. A deal with the Kremlin led to the mission being aborted before troops reached the capital.

He repeated his frequent claim that Wagner was the most effective fighting force in Russia “and even the world”, and added that they should have been used from the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine when it began on February 24 last year.

Mr Prigozhin praised his troops for the way they had seized the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don without bloodshed and sent an armed convoy to within 200km of Moscow.

“We showed a master class, as it should have been on February 24, 2022. We did not have the goal of overthrowing the existing regime and the legally elected government,” he said.

“The aim of the march was to avoid the destruction of Wagner.”

Western leaders said Russia has emerged “weakened” after the day-long march across the country by rebels from the front line in Ukraine.

There was no word about the revolt from Mr Putin, who had said on Saturday that the rebellion put Russia's very existence under threat while vowing to punish those behind it.

The Kremlin released a video of the President congratulating participants in an industrial forum, though there was no indication of when it had been filmed.

Mikhail Mishustin, who leads Mr Putin's cabinet as his Prime Minister, acknowledged that Russia had faced “a challenge to its stability” and called for public loyalty.

“We need to act together, as one team, and maintain the unity of all forces, rallying around the President,” he told a televised government meeting.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary has labelled Mr Prigozhin’s mutiny was an “unprecedented challenge to Putin's authority”.

James Cleverly told the UK Parliament that it was “clear that cracks are emerging in Russians’ support for the war”.

The Wagner Group’s leader had driven a “coach and horses through President Putin's case for war” with his comments stating that the invasion was illegitimate.

“One of Putin's prodigies has publicly destroyed his case for the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“The events of this weekend an unprecedented challenge to Putin's authority with an armoured column approaching his own capital city.”

Former prime minister Liz Truss urged the British government to make a plan “in the case of the implosion of Russia” and to ensure that Ukraine’s Nato membership application was fast-tracked.

Mr Cleverly also told MPs that any actions against Ukraine by Belarus, where Mr Prigozhin is thought to have fled, “would be met with severe repercussions from the United Kingdom”.