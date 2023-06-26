Razan Al Mubarak calls for positive conversations in Race to Zero

Positive talk is the key to engaging with city leaders and businesses in the Race to Zero campaign, Razan Al Mubarak has said.

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Cop28 warned against conversations “drowning in the doom and gloom”.

She emphasised the need for an atmosphere filled with hope when it comes to building on the successes of the campaign’s first three years.

Speaking at an event that kick-started London Climate Action Week, Ms Al Mubarak said partners who have signed up to the drive must “be consistent year on year” if goals are to be achieved.

The Race to Zero is a global campaign which aims to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors for a zero-carbon recovery that prevents future threats to the environment, opens up jobs and unlocks sustainable growth.

The objective is to build momentum around the shift to a decarbonised economy, where governments will be propelled into strengthening their contributions to the Paris Climate Agreement.

More than 8,000 firms, almost 600 financial institutions, 1,136 cities and 52 states and regions have signed up to the coalition.

On the opening day of London Climate Action Week, Ms Al Mubarak noted how “it’s really easy to drown in the doom and gloom but we need to as a community communicate good case studies”.

A man stands next to dead cattle in Ethiopia during a drought. AFP

“They’re not going to be perfect, but they’re going to be good,” she continued.

“Let good not be the enemy of perfect. Let us communicate and work together to encourage participation and really movement.

“There is no transition in history that has ever happened just depending on technology. Technology is there and will be the tool but you will not have a green transition without a socio-cultural transition underpinning it. With communication, with collaboration, with consistency across sectors, I am confident that we will get there.”

As the UAE prepares to host Cop28 in November, Ms Al Mubarak said she is determined to work with figures close to home, and also farther afield, in a bid to bring them on board with the Race to Zero and its sister campaign, the Race to Resilience.

The Race to Resilience, launched by Cop26 President Alok Sharma, aims to catalyse action by non-state actors that builds the resilience of 4 billion people from vulnerable groups and communities to climate risks by 2030.

Ms Al Mubarak said she is working to engage with decision makers to explore ways in which the initiatives “resonate more regionally, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa region, Asia, Latin America”.

The three components that lie at the heart of the campaigns are consistency, collaboration and communication, she said. She also touched on the importance of female engagement in the climate debate and bringing more small and medium-sized businesses into the fold.

The critical role nature plays in reaching climate goals was also mentioned by Ms Al Mubarak, who is President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“Nature, for me, is not ornamental, but fundamental in our quest to a more resilient future, a more inclusive future,” she said. “You can’t talk about nature conservation without local communities and indigenous communities from around the world.”

