Ukraine's allies call for support for the high-tech bread basket of Europe

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to plant the seeds of Ukraine's future as major allies gathered to boost confidence in a country embroiled in a war against Russia at a conference in London.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission told the meeting that Ukraine would certainly emerge as a full member of the EU, something that should underpin faith in its recovery.

President Volodymyr Zelenskky told the Ukraine Recovery Conference by video that his country would be a real asset to the European economy. "We are only waiting for the courage of the alliance leaders to recognise this reality, politically, [we are] the largest source of economic, industrial and technological growth in Europe for decades and decades," he said.

Opening the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Mr Sunak said Ukraine held powerful incentives for the outside world to back its recovery.

"Before this terrible war, Ukraine's economy was becoming a huge investment opportunity," he said.

"It was the breadbasket of Europe, exporting millions of tonnes of food and grain each month, a top-five exporter of iron ore and steel, a leader in energy - pushing forward renewables, hydrogen and electric vehicles - and a start-up nation which helped spark names like PayPal, WhatsApp and Revolut, with a thriving tech sector which actually had a record year in 2022.

"The truth is, that opportunity is still there today - in fact the war has only proved how much Ukraine has to offer."

The Ukraine leader wanted tangible announcements on starting specific projects, even as the World Bank estimates that the cost of reconstruction will top $400bn. "We must move from agreement to real projects," he said. "There is a Ukrainian delegation that will present concrete things and we propose to do them together during my tour."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Leah Millis / Pool Photo via AP)

The EU offered Ukraine candidate status last year and Ms von der Leyen spoke of how inspiring that was for its citizens. "Ukrainians tell us that when they imagine their future, they see Europe's flag flying over their cities," And I have no doubt that Ukraine will be part of our union."

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, touched on another fundamental issue when he said that Russian would undoubtedly bear the costs of Ukraine's reconstruction. He announced a new package of $1.3 billion in fresh US economic assistance for Ukraine, focussed on energy and infrastructure needs.

"As Russia continues to destroy, we are here to help Ukraine rebuild -- rebuild lives, rebuild its country, rebuild its future," he said.

U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Leah Millis / Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Sunak told how he was personally struck by Ukraine's technological expertise, saying IT experts and the military have developed a mobile app to track the Shahed drones being used by Russia.

"In a converted office block I met tech experts - civilian and military - who were working together to find new ways to bolster the country's defences," he said. "They were networking mobile phones so that people across Ukraine could download an app which would allow their phone to pick up the sound of the Shahed drones and feed back the location so that Ukrainian air defence could track them and shoot them down."

But he also told the story of a frontline soldier who showed that he cared about the future of the people he was fighting for and their return.

"He was stationed in an empty house, not far from the frontline, surrounded by the destruction of war," he said. "When he could snatch a moment of free time, he used it to plant seeds. He was trying to create a plot of vegetables, hoping that by the time the homeowners returned, they would have begun to grow. What a profound expression of hope.

"And, you know, from that house to this hall, we’re doing the same thing. We’re planting the seeds of Ukraine’s future. Today, we can water them and in time the Ukrainian people will harvest them."