London Ukraine summit is a chance for Kyiv to prove it can rebuild back better

Fergus Drake has a message for the Ukraine Recovery Conference that begins in London on Wednesday, born from his experience of helping the country's health ministry fight corruption over many years.

Taking on a “mafia” deeply embedded in the system freed up resources that would have otherwise been diverted to corrupt pockets. One group of beneficiaries was the more than 4,000 Ukrainian men today who are alive because the money was used to buy stents that were inserted during cardiac bypass surgery.

Mr Drake, who runs Crown Agents, a non-profit spun out of the UK government, has welcomed this week's recovery conference hosted jointly by London and Kyiv. His company has a 30-year history of operating in Ukraine and has much to teach the businesses that organisers are hoping to attract to ensure the country receives the resources required for its economic and social recovery.

Read more Ukraine recovery conference seeks funds to rebuild

In spite of the Russian invasion launched last February, Mr Drake noted that Ukraine is not a failed state, unlike other countries needing to undergo vast rebuilding projects. He attributed this fact not only to Kyiv's progress in fighting corruption, but also to the practices built up in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In some ways, it was very fortunate that the tragedy of the invasion happened after the Covid-19 response because we all had to survive on WhatsApp and email,” he said.

“Even in the first few weeks of the invasion, we were still in contact with Ministry of Health staff to get normal deliveries into the country.

“The centre has held, so that's why it is a very different place to some of the reconstruction conversations that happened around Iraq and Afghanistan.”

With the estimated cost of rebuilding Ukraine having exceeded the World Bank's appraisal of $411 billion, those attending the summit in London face an immense challenge. The bill is already three times the country's gross domestic product. Since the invasion began, external backers have poured $59 billion into Ukraine.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined an aid package worth €50 billion ($54.65 billion) following a review of the bloc's 2021-27 budget.

According to Mr Drake, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government have dealt effectively with the spectre of corruption derailing its recovery.

“I think the Ukrainian government is very aware of the historical narrative that the country has had,” he said.

He added that “a plethora of institutions” have been established with the aim of mitigating double-dealing.

Mr Drake said there was a strong base of community organisations ready to provide humanitarian and other assistance. Activists across Ukraine work tirelessly to shine a light on instances of potential corruption, and the country's strong IT base allows it to operate platforms that monitor government procurements in real time.

Mustafa Nayyem, head of the State Agency for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, told a panel at Chatham House on Wednesday that officials were keen to pursue reform of the system alongside the investments it needs.

“We cannot punish a country just because some of the people are corrupt,” he said. “We are doing 200 per cent of what we can do. We cannot do things in the way that we did before.”

Mr Drake is encouraged by the principles of the post-Second World War Marshall Plan that rebuilt Germany and other parts of Europe by distributing reconstruction funds throughout the continent.

“I do think it's important that a large amount of these reconstruction funds stay in the country to act as a multiplier for jobs,” he said.

“Some of these vast multinational firms can play a key role in design [of projects], but it is important that the reconstruction is centrally owned by the Ukraine government going forward.”

More than 1,000 dignitaries from 61 countries, along with business chiefs and global investors, will attend the conference. The aim is to raise at least $20 billion in pledges and create industry, public and private sector task forces to scope out projects and draw up a master plan over a two-year timeframe.

A survey of displaced Ukrainians, set to be unveiled at the conference, will show that the number of people who “fully intend to go home” has fallen to 41 per cent in May, from above 50 per cent.

Mr Drake pointed out that the recovery has to enable neighbourhoods to return to normal function in a new, climate-friendly way.

“People will only return when there is a school to go to, and a health centre as well,” he said.

“We are not only involved with turning school bomb shelters into digital learning classrooms, but also ensuring health centres are built back better with a far lower energy footprint to ensure less dependency going forward.”

He added that Ukraine's recovery relies on three things: the ongoing humanitarian response; the quick return of its people; and the funds pledged for the country's long-term reconstruction once peace is achieved.