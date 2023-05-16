European leaders to support Ukraine in first Council of Europe summit without Russia

The 46 members of the Council of Europe, a human rights organisation that is separate from the EU, will reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine and to democratic values on Tuesday at the body’s first summit since Russia’s expulsion last year.

European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the two-day summit in Iceland, which is only the fourth since the council was founded in 1949.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine raises fundamental questions about democracy about the rule of law about human rights," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shortly after she landed in Reykjavik.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address his counterparts via videolink.

Concrete measures in support of Ukraine, including a registry of damages to be set up in the Hague to record evidence and claims of damage, loss or injury in the hope of future compensation, will be announced, The National previously reported.

Mr Macron's office is also looking at how the Paris-based Council of Europe Development Bank can support Ukrainians more with social projects.

The Strasburg-based Council of Europe plays an important role in drawing up and upholding treaties on human rights among its member states. The most famous of these treaties is the European Convention on Human Rights.

"The Council of Europe is often underestimated in its importance," Frank Schwabe, a German politician who was closely involved in the planning of the summit, told Reuters.

"The summit will also be about saying what happens if you don't respect the rules," Mr Schwabe said. "The threat of expulsion is already a sharp sword. Even Russia didn't want to leave the Council of Europe. Turkey doesn't want to leave either."

Russia's membership was suspended the day after it invaded Ukraine in February last year. Moscow then left the watchdog hours before a vote to expel it.

Turkey, which is in the middle of a presidential election fought by President Tayyip Erdogan, faces removal from the Council of Europe after it failed to implement a 2019 court ruling to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers has launched infringement proceedings against Ankara that have so far stressed dialogue but could eventually see Turkey's removal or its membership suspended, experts say.

Mr Sunak’s hopes to push for co-operation on tackling illegal migration during the summit were partly dashed by comments made on Tuesday by Iceland’s foreign affairs minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir.

She told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “The biggest focus is of course Ukraine, and then other issues such as AI and the environment and other things. So this summit doesn’t have a big focus on migration in general.

“But I agree that that is an issue for Europe. And of course, that system has to develop with the challenges that we face.”

Mr Sunak will hold talks with the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Siofra O’Leary, over reforms to how Rule 39 works – the order that stopped the UK sending an inaugural flight of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Asked whether Iceland and other European nations will consider an overhaul of the rules, Ms Gylfadottir said: “I believe that there will be a discussion on it, but there will not be, I think, a real concrete outcome on reforming certain articles.”