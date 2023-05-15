Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits UK for 'substantive' talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the UK on Monday, in the latest leg of a European trip to seek more military aid.

Writing on Twitter on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy said he would meet his “friend”, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for "substantive" face-to-face talks.

He said: “Today — London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

“This co-operation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

In a statement, Mr Sunak said UK will be "sustaining" its support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said: "This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke.

"They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.

"We must not let them down.

"The frontlines of Putin's war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and (Vladimir) Putin's barbarism is not rewarded.

"That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine - from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles. And this message of solidarity will ring loud in all my meetings with fellow world leaders in the days ahead."

The visit comes a day after Mr Zelenskyy met Emmanuel Macron in Paris, when the French leader reaffirmed the “unwavering support of France and Europe for restoring Ukraine's legitimate rights and defend its fundamental interests”.

He met Olaf Scholz in Germany on Saturday, when Germany's Chancellor unveiled a new military package for Kyiv worth €2.7 billion ($3 billion), its biggest yet for Ukraine and hailed by Mr Zelenskyy as a “powerful support”.

Mr Zelenesky's visit to the UK comes days after Liverpool hosted Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, amid ongoing British support for the country's fight against Russia.

Last week Mr Sunak and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the government had agreed to authorise the donation of long-range cruise missiles after continued Russian attacks.

The decision was warmly welcomed by Mr Zelensky as a "significant enhancement" of Ukraine's efforts in the war.

On Monday Ukraine welcomed its troops' advances in areas near frontline town Bakhmut, the scene of the longest and fiercest fighting since Russia's invasion.

"The advance of our troops in the Bakhmut direction is the first success of the offensive in the course of the operation to defend Bakhmut," said commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Bakhmut, which had a population of about 70,000 before the war, was Russia's main target in a winter offensive that yielded scant gains, despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

Ukraine, which is preparing for its own counteroffensive, had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm the city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's Wagner Group, recently said his forces would leave the ruined city because they did not have enough ammunition and were likely to die needlessly.

This is a developing story …