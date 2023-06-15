Tourist killed in attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

One of two female tourists attacked near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany has died, German police said on Thursday.

A 21-year-old woman taken to a hospital by helicopter died overnight from the serious injuries she sustained, while her 22-year-old companion was still in hospital, local police said in a statement.

A suspect has been arrested, police said.

READ MORE Children lost for 40 days found alive in Colombian Amazon weeks after plane crash

According to police the women encountered a 30-year-old American tourist on a trail near the Marienbruecke bridge, which is popular for its view of the castle, who took them to a hidden trail leading to a viewpoint.

The man then attacked the 21-year-old, said police, and when the 22-year-old intervened, the man choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.

“According to the current state of knowledge, an attempted sexual offence to the detriment of the 21-year-old must be assumed,” said the police in a statement in English.

The 21-year-old was also pushed down the slope, where she came to rest after falling nearly 50 metres, they added.

Tourists stand on the Marienbruecke bridge. AP

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards, following a large police operation on Wednesday afternoon, they added.

Criminal police have taken over an investigation into attempted murder and murder, as well as a sexual offence, with the current focus on reconstructing exactly how the incident took place, police said.

Neuschwanstein Castle, about 105km south-west of Munich, is a popular destination in Europe.

According the castle's website, about 1.4 million people visit the castle annually, and in the summer months the castle counts more than 6,000 daily visitors on average.

State prosecutors did not immediately reply to a request for comment.