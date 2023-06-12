Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland's former first minister released without charge

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after being arrested as part of a police probe into the funding and finances of the SNP, Police Scotland said on Sunday.

Police Scotland previously confirmed a 52-year-old woman was in custody but did not reveal her identity.

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than £600,000 ($754,140) in funding that was raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017 and was supposed to have been ring-fenced, but may have been used for other purposes.

Ms Sturgeon said her arrest was “both a shock and deeply distressing” and added that she was innocent.

Police in the UK do not confirm the identity of suspects until they are charged. The woman was arrested “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”, police said.

However, a representative for Ms Sturgeon later confirmed that she had been arrested.

“Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday, June 11, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform. Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

The former SNP leader and first minister was arrested on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland.

The force said she was arrested at 10.09am and was released from custody at 5.24pm.

A report will now be sent to the procurator fiscal, Scotland's public prosecution service.

Police and media gathered outside Ms Sturgeon's home.

“To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing,” she said.

“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.”

She said she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

“Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am, in fact, innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Ms Sturgeon stepped down as SNP leader and first minister in February after more than eight years in office.

Her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April as part of the investigation into party financing and was later released without charge. Their Glasgow home was also searched during the arrest.

Mr Murrell stepped down from his role as the SNP's chief executive in March after a controversy over misleading information given to journalists on party membership numbers.

At the time of her husband's arrest, Ms Sturgeon said she would “fully co-operate” with police if required.

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and questioned before being released without charge.

In April, Humza Yousaf, who replaced Ms Sturgeon as first minister and party leader, denied rumours the party was heading for bankruptcy.

He said additional financial oversight and external input were “really important” amid a review into party finances, with a public report due in the autumn.

The SNP was “desperate” to appoint auditors, he said.