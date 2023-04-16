SNP considers appointing forensic auditors amid police inquiry into finances

Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf has denied reports that the party faces bankruptcy as it emerged forensic auditors could be appointed to comb through its finances.

Mr Yousaf, the First Minister, said senior party members had agreed to hold a governance and transparency review after a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC).

It comes as police continue to investigate SNP finances in a probe which led to the arrest and subsequent release without charge of former chief executive Peter Murrell.

Mr Yousaf said the NEC meeting had been "positive".

READ MORE A luxury camper van and the SNP’s journey to electoral oblivion

Speaking to reporters shortly after the meeting, Mr Yousaf said: "We're not close to bankruptcy. This is something I've read in some social media circles but, no, the party is solvent.

"We will ensure we have external input, particularly around the issues of financial oversight.

"So, that may well be forensic accountants, it may well be some other means and method — but I think around the additional financial oversight, external input is really important."

He said an interim report on the review was expected in June, with a full document, due in autumn, to be made public.

Mr Yousaf said the party was "desperate" to appoint auditors.

It was revealed last week that he was unaware before becoming leader that the previous auditors had resigned more than six months ago.

He added: "I'm not concerned about what they might find. I'm concerned about the fact that, from my perspective, we could improve our governance and our transparency and I'm concerned about the fact that in six months we haven't been able to find auditors."

Potential by-election

Mr Yousaf was speaking at a campaign event in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency, where a by-election could soon be held.

Sitting MP Margaret Ferrier won the seat for the SNP in 2019 but was later found to have damaged the reputation of the House of Commons and placed people at risk by taking part in a debate and travelling by train while suffering from Covid-19.

If she is barred from the Commons for 10 days or more, that could trigger a recall petition, which would result in a by-election in the constituency — although 10 per cent of voters there would need to support the motion for a poll to go ahead.

Parliament has yet to determine her punishment but the Commons Standards Committee has already recommended Ms Ferrier — who now sits as an independent — should be suspended for 30 days.

Mr Yousaf said he was "hopeful" of winning if a by-election was held.

"I think it will be a challenging by-election for us," he said. "I'm not going to pretend otherwise in the context of Margaret's actions, plus also last week has been difficult.

"But we should also go in confident. We've got a good ground operation here. We know where a lot of our support is in the constituency."

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: "Voters won't forget Margaret Ferrier's reckless rule-breaking, no matter how many SNP campervans are dispatched to Rutherglen.

"As Humza Yousaf desperately scrambles to hold his crumbling party together, Scottish Labour is offering real change.

"The SNP is chaotic and divided — the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West deserve better."