Humza Yousaf wins election to become SNP leader

Humza Yousaf will be the next leader of the Scottish National Party after winning the three-person race to replace Nicola Sturgeon on Monday.

He was selected by the SNP’s 72,000 members from a list that included Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former Minister Ash Regan.

Ms Sturgeon unexpectedly stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party and Scotland’s First Minister.

Mr Yousaf, who is the first Muslim in the post of Leader of the SNP and soon to be Scotland, is due to be confirmed as First Minister on Tuesday.

That means for the first time, there are now men of Asian heritage running Scotland, UK and Ireland.

Speaking after the announcement at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said he felt like the "luckiest man in the world" to be the leader of the SNP.

"To serve my country as First Minister will be the greatest privilege and honour of my life."

He said he is a "proud Scot and an equally proud European too" vowing to rejoin the economic bloc.

He added: "We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland."

Mr Yousaf, 37, is widely seen as a “continuity Sturgeon” candidate, who shares the outgoing leader’s liberal social views.

The country’s gender recognition bill, hailed as a landmark piece of legislation by transgender rights activists, faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-sex spaces for women, such as domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centres.

Only Mr Yousaf has promised to push forward with the legislation, which has been passed by the Scottish parliament but blocked by the UK government.

The SNP holds 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament and governs in coalition with the much smaller Greens.

The smaller party has warned it may quit the coalition if the SNP elects a leader that doesn’t share its progressive views.

The new leader will face the challenge of leading the independence movement out of an impasse.

Independence is the party’s raison d’etre but progress on the cause has stalled in recent years.

The country voted against the independence in 2014 and polls show little public appetite for another referendum, with a majority disagreeing with the case for Scotland to go on its own.

There is also the question over how the new leader can take the argument for a second referendum forward legally.

Ms Sturgeon had hoped to hold another poll this October on the question of whether the country should break away from the UK.

But in November the UK's highest court ruled that the Scottish Government could not force a second referendum on independence without Westminster's consent — something UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not prepared to give.

In response Ms Sturgeon said the SNP would use the next UK general election as an attempt to show a majority of people in Scotland support independence.

But whether a new leader will successfully reignite that desire — legally, in terms of a second referendum, and among voters — remains to be seen.

Mr Yousaf has said he wants to build a “settled, sustained” majority for independence.

The leadership contest has sent the SNP’s poll ratings plunging — to the delight of the Labour Party and the Conservatives, which hope to gain seats in Scotland during the next UK-wide election, due by the end of 2024.

