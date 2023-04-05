Humza Yousaf pledges 'full transparency' for police probe into SNP finances

Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged “full transparency” for a police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances, which led to the arrest of its former chief executive on Wednesday on a “difficult day” for the SNP.

Mr Yousaf, who was last month sworn in as Scotland's sixth First Minister, was speaking after the arrest of Peter Murrell, husband of Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Murrell was detained as part of a police investigation into what happened to more than £600,000 ($748,920) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced for spending on a second independence referendum but went missing from party's filed accounts.

Mr Yousaf said he became aware of Mr Murrell's arrest only after it had taken place.

"I won't comment on a live police investigation," he said.

"Of course, as party leader, I will know the financial state and health of the party.

"As I've already made clear, one of the first things I did was talking to our party lawyers about the current live police investigation.

"I've never been an office bearer in the party, I've not had a role in the party finances."

He added: "There's an opportunity with new leadership to make sure we're being transparent."

He said the party's national executive committee had agreed to a review of governance and transparency.

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: "It certainly doesn't do us any good.

"People will have questions, there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns, too.

"What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent."

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Yousaf said Wednesday was a "difficult day" for the SNP.

"The news this morning, it's challenging and it's difficult," he said.

"My reaction, as you'd imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party.

"But, again, I'd just reiterate and emphasise it's so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form."

He continued: "I think there'll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation under way and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that."

The arrest and continuing investigation comes after a bruising few months for the SNP, which has dominated Scottish politics for most of the last two decades.

Mr Murrell, who had run the SNP for more than two decades, resigned last month after accepting blame for misleading the public about a plunge in the number of party members.

Ms Sturgeon also stood down as the leader of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government last month after eight years in power, saying she had become too divisive to lead the nation to independence.

Her successor Mr Yousaf narrowly won a bitterly fought leadership contest, which exposed deep divisions over how to achieve independence and other policy issues.

In a referendum in 2014, Scotland rejected ending the more-than 300-year-old union with England by 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union two years later — when a majority of Scots wanted to stay — and Scotland’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic brought new support for independence.