Nicola Sturgeon's husband arrested in SNP finances investigation

The husband of Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man, understood to be Peter Murrell, was in custody and being questioned by detectives.

Officers are carrying out searches at several addresses as part of the investigation, including the couple's home in Glasgow and the SNP party's headquarters in Edinburgh.

READ MORE Nicola Sturgeon resigns as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister

The police investigation is looking into what happened to more than £600,000 ($748,920) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced for spending on that issue but was missing from party's filed accounts.

A Police Scotland statement said: "A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

Mr Murrell resigned as SNP chief executive last month amid reports that members of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) had threatened a vote of no confidence.

Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, who is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over a investigation into the party's finances. PA

In a statement released after his arrest, the SNP said it would not be commenting on the investigation.

It said: "Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency — that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."

Mr Murrell, who became the party’s chief executive in 1999, issued a statement at the time of his resignation saying that “responsibility for the SNP’s responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive".

It came after the party lost 30,000 members in little more than a year.

“While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome," Mr Murrell added. "I have, therefore, decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.”

At the time, Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP said there were "outstanding questions" for Mr Murrell to answer over the money missing from SNP accounts.

He said: “Peter Murrell’s resignation is long overdue — but there remain serious questions for him to answer, not least over the missing £600,000 from party accounts.”

His resignation came fewer than 10 days before the conclusion of the SNP leadership contest, which was won by Humza Yousaf.

Nicola Sturgeon through the years - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scotland's First Minister after more than eight years in the role. Here is a look back at her storied career. AP

Ms Sturgeon, whom he married in 2010, resigned in February after more than eight years in the role, saying she knew in "her head and in her heart" it was time to go.

At a hastily arranged press conference at her official residence of Bute House in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said the job had taken its toll on her as a human being.

"Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else," she said.

"In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it's right for me, for my party and my country."

This is a developing story ...