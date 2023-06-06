MPs urged to apply more scrutiny to asylum bill

The UK’s proposed Illegal Asylum Bill must be subjected to more scrutiny by politicians, the Refugee Council has said.

Under the draft legislation, which the group describes as “deeply concerning”, unaccompanied children arriving in the UK illegally could be detained and authorities would have the power to remove them.

Those permitted to stay would be allowed to do so only until they turn 18 and would not be able to settle in the UK.

The government says provisions in the Bill are a deterrent against under 18s being taken across the English Channel but the Refugee Council has raised serious concerns.

The government also set up a series of hotels in which to house asylum seekers but more than 200 unaccompanied youngsters have gone missing from such accommodation, with many thought to have been targeted by gangs.

“The government has many questions to answer concerning protecting children currently placed in Home Office hotels and explaining what steps they are taking to find children who are missing,’’ the Refugee Council said.

“We are deeply concerned about the impact that the Bill will have on children seeking asylum in the UK.

"The Bill is introducing new powers, which will allow the Home Secretary to provide accommodation and care to this group of children.

"The issue is compounded by the fact that 200 children went missing after being placed under Home Office care.”

The group is working alongside Deidre Brock, MP for Edinburgh North and Leith, to discuss the issue in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The legislation, which has already been passed by the Commons but could face a rocky path through the Lords, aims to ensure those who arrive in the UK without permission will be detained then removed promptly, either to their homeland or a third country such as Rwanda.

It also includes provisions that would limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights to prevent deportation of asylum seekers.

The government says the proposed bill is intended to be a deterrent to would-be asylum seekers. PA

On Monday, Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, a House of Lords member, condemned the proposals.

“I can’t believe I have ever seen a situation where children were as disregarded and downgraded as this government has done in this Bill," she said. "It is truly sad."

The Bill is a key part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s bid to deter people from crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats.

The reforms would also prevent people from claiming asylum if they arrive through unauthorised means.

On Tuesday, the latest figures revealed the UK has a backlog of 137,583 asylum claims compared to 97,630 in May last year.

In April and May almost 4,000 people crossed the waterway to the UK, more than a quarter of whom are from Afghanistan.