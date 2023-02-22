UK to fast track Syrian and Yemeni asylum claims to cut backlog

The Home Office plans to fast track thousands of asylum cases to cut the soaring backlog.

About 12,000 asylum seekers from nations that have a grant rate in the UK of more than 95 per cent —Afghanistan, Syria, Eritrea, Libya and Yemen — will be eligible under the policy.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to reduce the asylum backlog by the end of the year as he vowed to “stop the boats” crossing the English Channel.

The Home Office is faced with having about 10 months to clear 92,601 initial asylum claims that were in the system as of the end of June 2022.

Asylum seekers subject to the process — which applies to adult applicants and their child dependants but not unaccompanied migrants under the age of 18 — will not be automatically interviewed.

Instead, they will be given a 10-page questionnaire to fill out, with about 40 questions that may not all apply to them, and return within an initial 20 working days before being offered an extension.

Although campaigners welcomed efforts to reduce the backlog, they warned the approach could present more “bureaucratic hurdles”.

Officials insisted the move was not like a so-called asylum amnesty and said thorough security checks would still be carried out.

Applicants could still be called for an interview and any who do not provide the required information and evidence could have their claim rejected.

Those granted asylum will be allowed to work and would then be expected to find their own accommodation.

“It’s damning that the Home Office isn’t doing this already, given Labour has been calling for the fast-tracking of cases — including for safe countries like Albania — for months and the UNHCR recommended it two years ago," said Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper.

“Meanwhile, the asylum backlog has skyrocketed, up by 50 per cent since Rishi Sunak promised to clear it.

“After 13 years of government, the Conservatives clearly have no idea how to fix the mess they have made of the asylum system.

"Labour has a commonsense plan to fast-track cases, get return agreements in place so unsuccessful claims can be quickly and safely returned, and take much stronger action against the criminal gangs driving dangerous small boat crossings.”

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said moves to reduce the backlog were “welcome but the answer is not yet more bureaucratic hurdles and threats of applications being withdrawn”.

Mr Solomon said the process should be “well thought out”.

“As it stands, the Prime Minister will fail to meet his commitment to clear the backlog by the end of this year and if he is serious about it, there must be a more ambitious, workable, person-centred approach that sees the face behind the case.

“A priority should be accelerating the asylum claims of thousands of unaccompanied children and those of the 10,000 people who have been waiting for more than three years, as well as making quick positive decisions for those from countries like Sudan and Iran that also have very high grant rates.

"Without these steps, the record backlog is only going to continue to grow, at great human and financial cost."

The latest Home Office figures, published in November, showed more than 140,000 asylum seekers were waiting for a decision on their claim after the backlog of applications soared by more than 20,000 in three months.

In the year to September 2022, there were 143,377 asylum applications that were yet to be determined, of which 97,717 had been waiting for more than six months.

This was at least three times higher than the 45,255 applications awaiting an initial decision at the same period in 2019, when 26,125 had been waiting for more than six months.

The numbers are expected to continue to rise. The latest official data is due to be published on Thursday.