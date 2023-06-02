UK train drivers strike on Saturday, disrupting travel plans for FA Cup final

A planned train strike on Saturday, led by Aslef, the train drivers’ union, is set to disrupt travel schedules significantly, further inconveniencing already strained passengers.

The timing of the walkout coincides with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at London's Wembley Stadium, as well as the Epsom Derby and several other high-profile sporting and music events.

In light of the disruption, football fans are advised not to travel by train to Wembley, pushing thousands to resort to driving to London instead.

This most recent strike follows on the heels of another walkout by train drivers on Wednesday and members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Friday.

These are the latest salvos in a series of long-running disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.

Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary, said that there was “no waning in enthusiasm” from train drivers to continue taking action.

“We are determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul,” he stated.

“It is time for the government to step back from interference which is preventing a deal – drivers, in line with other workers, deserve a pay rise after four years without one and inflation running, over the last 12 months, north of 10 per cent.”

The Rail Delivery Group indicated that about 40 per cent of trains will be in operation on Saturday, though service availability will vary widely from region to region, with some areas entirely devoid of services.

Empty ticket gates at Euston Station as the RMT union members begin their two day strike as part of a long-running dispute with train operators over jobs, pay and conditions, in London. EPA

Mr Whelan argued that the “dead hand” of the government is impeding a deal to conclude the dispute.

Meanwhile, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has accused the government of “deliberately squandering” billions of pounds in a “futile war” against the rail unions.

A Department for Transport representative responded: “These strikes have been co-ordinated by union leaders to disrupt passengers in a week which will see major events such as the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and a number of concerts and festivals across the UK.”