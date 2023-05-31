Beyonce, FA Cup final and Epsom Derby face rail strike disruption

Highly anticipated dates in the UK’s sporting and music calendars are in danger of being spoilt for fans who need trains to travel.

Beyonce is in London on four dates as part of her Renaissance world tour, while football's FA Cup final takes place on Saturday as does the Epsom Derby, one of the biggest events in horse racing.

Football fans intending to travel to London for the final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday at Wembley Stadium have been advised not to do so.

Up and down the country, hundreds of thousands of people will be trying to reach these events either by using the diminished rail services or finding alternative modes of transport.

Beyonce has four sold-out dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A total of 52,000 people will watch her perform, with Saturday, June 3 having been added as an extra night.

More than 100,000 people attend the Epsom Derby annually.

The Derby has long been regarded as the richest and most prestigious flat race in the British racing calendar. The race is worth £1.5 million ($1.8 million), with £850,650 going to the winner.

The Wembley FA Cup final is another showpiece event.

Manchester City, if they win, will be on course for three trophies having already won the Premiership and still to play in the Champions League final. United will be intent on stopping their rivals.

Rail companies have warned passengers of the problems ahead.

“The upcoming rail strikes called by the Aslef and Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) leadership will not only affect our passengers’ daily commute, but will also impact those travelling to and from the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people,” an representative for the Rail Delivery Group said.

“It will also inconvenience families who have been looking forward and have planned their half-term holidays. It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain.”