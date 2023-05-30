King Charles III presents medals to queen's funeral sailors

Sailors who played a historic role in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service have been honoured by Britain's King Charles III at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

About 150 Royal Navy men and women received the Royal Victorian Order medal during an outdoor service on Tuesday.

Recipients include the naval personnel who pulled the Queen's coffin in the procession on a 123-year-old gun carriage using ropes – a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

The sailors all played a key role in the high-profile funeral, where any tiny mistake would have been spotted and transmitted around the world in seconds, on the queen’s emotional last trip from London to Windsor.

King Charles personally presented the medals in recognition of the duties they carried out in tribute to his late mother.

The striking sight of the sailors in their distinctive uniforms with blue and white collars and white caps, marching in unison and acting as the Sovereign's Guard, was one of the defining images of the funeral.

The Royal Naval personnel were appointed to the Royal Victorian Order by King Charles in March as part of the Demise Honours list, which is traditionally published following the death of a monarch to recognise those who have provided personal service to the late sovereign.

Joined by a military band, they paraded into Windsor Castle's quadrangle via the George IV Gate, and on to the quadrangle where the king took a royal salute.

The monarch, joined by the First Sea Lord, presented each recipient with their medal individually.

A member of the Royal Navy performs in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle. AFP

Royal Victorian Order honours are in the king's personal gift, bestowed independently of Downing Street, and are awarded for service to the British royal family.

The late queen's funeral on September 19 and preceding lying-in-state cost the UK government an estimated £161.7 million, figures have shown.

Britain's King Charles III talks to relatives after the ceremony. AFP

The largest cost was reported by the Home Office at £73.7 million, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (£57.4 million) and the Ministry of Defence (£2.9 million).