Who is taking part in the queen's funeral procession?

Queen Elizabeth’s closest relatives have vital roles in the state funeral, including being part of two processions, one before and one after the Westminster Abbey service.

Before the service King Charles III will walk with Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Behind them will be three of the queen's grandsons, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips.

A similar procession is scheduled after the funeral, taking the queen from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, near Hyde Park, before she is driven to Windsor.

Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, will follow in a car.

Before the service

The queen will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The bearer party from the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will lift the coffin from the catafalque and carry it in procession from Westminster Hall.

They will place it on a gun carriage, from where 98 sailors, known as the Sovereign’s Guard, will tow Queen Elizabeth’s coffin using white rope. Behind them, 40 sailors march behind the carriage to act as a brake.

The route, from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey via Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary, will be lined by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

On Parliament Square, a tri-service guard of honour found by the Royal Navy, Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and The King’s Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force, will be mounted in Parliament Square facing the Gates of New Palace Yard.

The guard of honour will be accompanied by a band of the Royal Marines. The procession will be led by a massed pipes and drums of Scottish and Irish regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force numbering 200 musicians.

The coffin will be flanked by the bearer party, pall bearers from service equerries to the queen, and detachments of the King's Body Guards of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the Yeomen of the Guard and the Royal Company of Archers.

After the funeral

Armed forces personnel will line the route to the top of Constitution Hill. In the procession will be Royal Canadian Mounted Police, National Health Service workers, and the Household Cavalry.

The procession ends at Wellington Arch, near Hyde Park.