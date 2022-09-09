What happens and what closes in national mourning for Queen Elizabeth?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's new head of state, King Charles III, has declared the beginning of a period of mourning.

Here, The National looks at the government guidance to see how it will affect daily life in Britain.

Will shops and schools close?

The official government guidance released on Friday said there was no obligation for businesses or schools to close or events to be postponed but that many may wish to do so, especially on the day of the queen's funeral.

READ MORE King Charles III will accede to the throne on Saturday

If events do go ahead during the mourning period, the guidance gives advice on how to do so in a way that suits the sobriety of the times.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Will there be a bank holiday?

In line with the advisory nature of the guidance, employers will not be obliged to give a day off to their employees on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which will be a Day of National Mourning.

However, unless it falls on a weekend, it will be declared a bank holiday so most people will get a day off work. Shops will either close or be open for fewer hours and, by definition, banks will be shut.

The London Stock Exchange will also be closed with the possibility of its shuttering extending for several days.

The discretionary closures are likely to cost the economy billions, with many people already voicing their concerns on social media.

This is silly. I hope Hackney Council have the money to reimburse stands for the investments they’ve already made. It could be an expensive piece of top down virtue signalling. https://t.co/FW0AVm1pc8 — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) September 9, 2022

Which sporting events have been postponed or cancelled?

The biggest hole in the sporting calendar has been created by the postponement of this weekend's Premier League and English and Scottish Football League fixtures.

The second days of the Test match between England and South Africa and the PGA Championship golf were called off on Friday, while all horse racing meetings have been cancelled.

In cycling, the Tour of Britain has been brought to a summary end, despite three stages yet to be completed, with the final standings taken from Thursday.

It is unclear whether the start of the Premier League Rugby season this weekend will go ahead, but one event that is to be held is Sunday's Great North Run.

Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix in Italy is also to take place.

All sporting events will likely be cancelled or postponed on the day of the funeral itself.

Queen Elizabeth meets sporting figures — in pictures

Expand Autoplay US actress Marilyn Monroe and actor Victor Mature meet the British monarch at the Empire Theatre in London. Getty

Will theatres remain open?

Fittingly, the pop group named after her majesty, Queen, once sang the show must go on, and theatres and other entertainment venues across the country are taking a lead from this dictum.

Performances will continue during the “official period of mourning,” according to guidance from the UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, although theatres ill likely be closed on the day of the funeral — expected to take place 10 days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

How will television be affected?

As the national broadcaster, the BBC suspended all of its programming on Thursday after the news was announced. No other channels are required to operate any differently although clearly the majority will do so independently.

The BBC will also not show any comedy programmes during the period of mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II timeline — in pictures