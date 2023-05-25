Man arrested over link to thefts at East London mosques

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts from mosques in East London.

The man was arrested by officers in Plumstead late on Wednesday night but has not yet been charged, a Met Police statement said.

It comes after reports of thefts across mosques in London, including incidents where a number of wallets and mobile phones were apparently stolen.

Commander Simon Crick of the North East Basic Command Unit, which covers the areas of the alleged crimes, said: “This series of thefts is believed to be linked and has impacted numerous people in boroughs across London.

“It is good progress that an arrest has been made and we will wait to hear the outcome of this development from the detectives who are investigating.

“I have been liaising with our partners from the Newham Muslim Forum and I know that my colleagues in the other areas of London are also in touch with people in the community who have been affected.”

The Met Police this month confirmed contact regarding an allegation of theft from a mosque in High Street North, Newham. Thefts were also said to have been reported at other mosques in Newham area.

Kamran Qureshi, of Anjuman-e-Islamia in Newham, which was among the mosques allegedly targeted, has encouraged authorities to "take swift action in identifying" those responsible.

“It is highly disturbing to think that places of worship, which are supposed to be sanctuaries of peace and safety, are being targeted by criminals," he said.

“We condemn such acts of criminality and call upon all members of the community to come forward and report any other incidents.”