UK launches £24m fund for mosques to apply for support to protect them from hate crime

Mosques and Muslim faith schools have been given access to £24.5 million ($30.57m) for security measures to protect their places of worship and schools.

The Places of Worship Protective Security Funding Scheme will provide funding for places of worship and associated faith community centres that are vulnerable to hate crime.

Latest crime figures for 2020/2021 show that 45 per cent of religious hate crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales were against Muslims.

"It is a fundamental right to be able to practise your faith in your community," Security Minister Damian Hinds said.