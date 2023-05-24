Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ by death of woman hit by police escort motorcycle

Victim, 81, died nearly two weeks after collision in Earl's Court, west London

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has revealed her sadness at the death of woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of her escort. Getty
Neil Murphy author image
Neil Murphy
May 24, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is “deeply saddened” by the death of a woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of her police escort.

Helen Holland, 81, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, west London, on the afternoon of May 10.

Who are Britain's working royals and where do they live?

Ms Holland’s son Martin said she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.

A Buckingham Palace representative said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away.

“Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

It is understood the duchess, who is married to Prince Edward, the youngest brother of Britain's King Charles III, will be in touch privately with Ms Holland’s family.

The news comes as the duchess visits Iraq. On Tuesday, she spoke on behalf of survivors of sexual violence in conflict.

She met President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and other prominent political and civil society figures.

The two-day trip, which had been kept secret for security reasons, was made at the request of the UK Foreign Office to support its women, peace and security agenda, Buckingham Palace said.

Updated: May 24, 2023, 9:03 AM

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

editor's picks
More from the national