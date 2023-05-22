Meta receives record €1.2 billion fine over data transfer

Meta has received a record €1.2 billion fine for transferring EU user data to the US in breach of a previous court ruling.

Ireland's regulator, the Data Protection Commission, which acts on behalf of the European Union, said the European Data Protection Board had ordered it to collect "an administrative fine in the amount of €1.2 billion".

Facebook owner Meta said it plans to appeal the "unjustified and unnecessary" fine and seek a stay of the orders through the courts.

Monday’s decision is the latest round in a long-running saga that eventually saw Facebook and thousands of other companies plunged into a legal vacuum.

It began in 2020, when the EU’s top court annulled an EU-US pact regulating transatlantic data flows over fears citizens’ data wasn’t safe once it arrived on US servers.

While judges didn’t strike down an alternative tool based on contractual clauses, their doubts about American data protection quickly led to a preliminary order from the Irish authority telling Facebook it could no longer move data to the US via this other method either.

In December, EU regulators unveiled proposals to replace the previous “Privacy Shield” pact that had been torpedoed by the EU’s Court of Justice.

This followed months of negotiations with the US, which yielded an executive order by President Joe Biden and US pledges to ensure that EU citizens’ data is safe once it’s shipped across the Atlantic.

Monday's decision said Meta's continued data transfers to the US didn’t address “the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms” of people whose data was being transfered across the Atlantic.

Facebook’s owner was also given a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US after regulators said it failed to protect personal information from the prying eyes of American security services.

The Irish Data Protection Commission said the company was given five months to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the US” and six months to stop “the unlawful processing, including storage, in the US” of transferred personal EU data.

Meta said last month it expected a new pact facilitating the safe transfer of EU citizens' personal data to the United States would be fully implemented before it has to suspend transfers.

That would mean its previous warning that a stoppage could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe would not come to pass.

Officials have said the new data protection framework - agreed by the European Union and U.S government in March 2022 - may be ready by July, but Meta also cautioned that there is a chance it might not be ready in time.

The Meta fine coincides with the fifth anniversary of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, widely seen as the world’s benchmark for privacy.

Since May 2018, regulators in the 27-nation EU have had the power to wield fines of as much as 4 per cent of a company’s annual revenue for the most serious violations.

The Irish watchdog morphed overnight into the lead privacy regulator for some of the biggest tech firms with an EU base in the country, such as Meta and Apple.

The fine eclipses a €746 million EU privacy penalty previously doled out to Amazon.

This is a developing story ...