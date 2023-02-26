Rishi Sunak to meet European Commission president for Northern Ireland Protocol talks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks in the UK on Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as he tries to finalise a deal to fix problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Downing Street and the European Commission confirmed on Sunday Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen would meet to discuss the “range of complex challenges around” the Brexit treaty.

There has been mounting speculation that a deal could be announced shortly, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying Britain and the EU were on the “cusp” of an agreement.

“Today, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland," they said, according to Downing Street.

“President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the Prime Minister in the UK tomorrow.”

Speculation has been rife for the past week that the UK and the EU were about to announce a plan designed to solve trade friction caused by the protocol.

Ms von der Leyen had been due to travel to Britain on Saturday to hold talks with Mr Sunak, and to meet King Charles at Windsor Castle, but the plans were scrapped.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. EPA

The latest announcement opens the door for a possible unveiling of new protocol terms during the German politician’s visit on Monday.

The commission’s online calendar says Ms von der Leyen’s meeting with Mr Sunak on Monday will take place in Windsor.

Had Saturday led to a breakthrough, Downing Street had reportedly been keen to call the deal the “Windsor Agreement”.

Mr Sunak on Saturday told The Sunday Times that he planned to work all weekend to revise the terms as he tries to keep hardline Conservative Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party on side.

He said he was “giving it everything we’ve got” to finalise a fix for the protocol, a Brexit treaty negotiated by former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The protocol, signed by Mr Johnson in 2020, was designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland after Brexit, with Northern Ireland continuing to follow EU rules on goods to prevent checks being needed when crossing into the Republic.

But the trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain created by the treaty has caused Unionist tension, with Mr Sunak admitting it had “unbalanced” the Good Friday Agreement that helped to end the Troubles in the province.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. AFP

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has issued seven tests that Mr Sunak’s new pact will have to meet to win the party’s backing.

They include addressing the “democratic deficit” of Northern Ireland being subject to EU rules while not having a say in them.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, appeared to set out some of what has been agreed to so far negotiations.

The Leave campaigner said it was “right that there is a Northern Irish democratic check” on new rules the EU makes that apply to Belfast — a hint that Mr Sunak has tried to address the DUP’s concern over the democratic deficit.

He indicated that reports of red and green lanes to ease customs checks in Northern Ireland were correct.

“Those are the kind of things we have been pushing for,” he told Sky News.

Several reports have suggested that trusted traders would be able to send goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland without checks, while goods destined for Ireland and the EU’s single market would go through red inspection lanes.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. PA

Mr Raab said the cut to trade bureaucracy would lead to a “substantial scaling back” of the role of the European Court of Justice, but he refused to rule out it having a say on future legal cases.

The ability of European judges to rule on disputes involving EU laws in Northern Ireland is a particular problem for Tory Eurosceptics.

Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group of anti-EU Conservative MPs, told Sky that “less of a role” for the Luxembourg court was “not enough” of a concession.

Mr Sunak is likely to face anger within his party if he does not give Parliament a vote on any agreement with Brussels.

Mr Raab was reluctant to commit to giving MPs a vote

The Justice Secretary, facing a number of questions on whether a vote would take place, told Sky: “I think, inevitably, Parliament will find a way to have its say.”

Mr Francois warned that any attempt by Downing Street to “bludgeon this through the House of Commons without a vote of any kind would be incredibly unwise”.

Mr Sunak is keen for his party to unite in any vote, to avoid him having to rely on Labour votes, with Keir Starmer’s party offering its backing if he fixes the major protocol obstacles.

But Mr Francois said that, without the DUP’s support for any protocol deal, the revisions are “simply not going to fly”, leading to speculation that the ERG could also withhold voting in favour.