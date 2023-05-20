The world's most expensive tea: A regal gift to King Charles

The London Tea Exchange is set to present King Charles III with what it claims is the world's most expensive tea.

The tea is coated in 24-carat gold, priced at an astounding £1.4 million per kilogram.

For its presentation as a coronation gift, the tea will be encased in a golden egg, containing 70 grams of this blend.

The exchange describes the Da Hong Pao tea as an “aromatic blend of herbal and floral notes”, which “echoes the vast, diverse traditions of tea worldwide”.

Da Hong Pao is a rare Chinese tea, grown on a 300-year-old plant in the mountains, with a harvest cycle only once every three to five years.

It carries a hefty price tag: £7,000 ($9,500) for a pot and £500 ($680) for a single cup. The exchange puts its price down to the rarity and the intricate process involved in its harvesting.

The London Tea Exchange, founded by King Charles II, has since transformed from a royal establishment into a tea merchant house, following its acquisition by the current chief executive – Sheikh Aliur Rahman – in 1998.

The exchange sells a variety of 825 different teas.

“One of our own blends is the Sea of Blossoms – which is [blended from] 100 types of flowers from 22 different countries,” Ansar Syed, managing partner of the London Tea Exchange, told The National.

The chief executive of the London Tea Exchange, Sheikh Aliur Rahman, is also a strong advocate for sustainability in the tea industry. Victoria Pertusa / The National

Another popular tea is Milk Oolong, Mr Syed said.

“It is a sencha green tea that's been steamed in milk water and [the tea leaves] are hand-rolled individually, they retain a creamy, milky flavour.

“Once you brew it, the leaf opens up, releasing the milky and creamy taste.”