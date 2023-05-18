Sales rebound in China helps Burberry grow profits

The post-Covid opening up of China provided the boost the British luxury goods maker Burberry needed to get what it's chief executive called a "strong financial performance".

Sales in the company's fourth quarter, which ran from January to March 2023, soared by 16 per cent on a same-store basis. Its stores in China recorded a 13 per cent increase in sales over the same period.

Leather goods and outerwear sales were up 12 per cent and 7 per cent higher respectively over Burberry's financial year, but were 15 per cent and 30 per cent higher in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Burberry's operating profit for the year rose 21 per cent to £657 million ($819.61 million).

"We have reorganised our supply chain, merchandising and digital teams under new leaders to drive our strategy forward," Burberry chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said.

"While the external environment remains uncertain, I am confident we can achieve our FY24 and medium-term targets as we focus on executing our plan to realise Burberry’s potential as the modern British luxury brand.”

It's been a time of change at Burberry and the revamped strategy, which included a new logo and marketing campaign, appears to be bearing fruit.

In addition, creative director Daniel Lee's first collection at London Fashion Week in February was very well received.