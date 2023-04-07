Burberry to create costumes for Britain's Royal Ballet

Burberry is doubling down on its Britishness by joining forces with The Royal Ballet and dressing its dancers for a new performance this summer.

Daniel Lee, chief creative officer of the fashion house founded in Basingstoke, England, in 1856, will create the costumes for a new work by Wayne McGregor, the resident choreographer at the famed UK ballet company. The yet-unnamed, one-act work will have its world premiere on June 9.

In addition to Lee’s costumes, the set design for the performance is by the late Cuban-born American artist Carmen Herrera, who died aged 106 last year. Herrera found fame later in life for her boldly coloured, abstract paintings.

The music for the performance is by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, while the lighting design is by Lucy Carter.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures of Daniel Lee's debut collection for Burberry

Expand Autoplay A model walks the runway during Burberry's London Fashion Week show. AFP

For Lee, who replaced Riccardo Tisci as creative designer at Burberry in September, this project marks a new era and direction for the house. It's also the first time he's worked with McGregor, and the first time Burberry has collaborated with The Royal Ballet.

“It is such a pleasure and an honour to collaborate on this extraordinary project with so remarkable a team,” Lee says. “It’s always been a dream to create costumes for dance, which is such a passion of mine.”

Celebrated for his visionary work, this is McGregor’s 20th project for The Royal Ballet, and follows the success of The Dante Project in 2021 and Woolf Works, which had its premiere earlier this year.

Read More Luxury magazine: April 2023

"For this project with the late, great minimalist artist Carmen Herrera, we dreamt of collecting together a stellar team,” says McGregor.

“Daniel Lee, an artist with unbridled imagination and exceptional passion for all forms of dance, felt like a natural ally. Together, with the Burberry team, we are working on something truly special — honouring Carmen whilst forging our own evolutionary path."