Burberry names Daniel Lee as new creative head in major shake up

Daniel Lee, the British designer best known for breathing new life into Bottega Veneta, will replace Riccardo Tisci as creative director at Burberry.

Italian designer Tisci has held the position at the British house since 2018 and has been widely credited with steering it in a new direction, introducing a new streetwear element that has done well in menswear. However, with the arrival of new Burberry chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd, a shake-up has long been rumoured. And now it has been confirmed that Lee will take over the house starting Monday.

"After almost five years, Riccardo Tisci has decided to step down as chief creative officer and leave Burberry at the end of this month. His spring/summer 2023 collection, presented this week in London, was his last for Burberry," the brand posted on social media.

Tisci's spring/summer 2023 collection had been initially postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and finally took place, sandwiched in between the end of Milan Fashion Week and the start of Paris Fashion Week.

Themed on the concept of the beach and the life that evolves around that, while bristling with colour and stripes, the collection felt more akin to the resort collections that thrive in Europe and the Middle East, thanks to better weather, rather than being a show that spoke to Burberry's customers.

Lee, 36, was appointed creative director of storied Italian house Bottega Veneta in July 2018.

Under his guiding hand, Bottega underwent a revival, as he reworked the house styles, but in soft, sensual shapes. Bags and accessories became slouchy, and immensely tactile, as clothes became younger and more directional. However, in April last year, he was investigated for possible infringement of social distancing regulations with an after-party and in November, his departure from the brand was announced as a "joint decision."

With the new appointment, he once again steps into the helm of a major fashion house, with all eyes now on him to see what he can do at Burberry.